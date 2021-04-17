D.he power prospects for the Greens in the federal and state governments are better than ever. In the state elections in Baden-Württemberg, the Green Prime Minister Kretschmann achieved a record result and was then able to choose his coalition partner. For the federal election in September, current polls by the party promise a share of the vote of more than twenty percent. The forecasts for the Union, on the other hand, are on a steep decline.

The Greens, although involved in many state governments, are able to prevent political inconsistencies in dealing with the corona pandemic. As a sign of its will to govern in the federal government, the party is not just nominating a candidate for chancellor – next Monday we will know whether Annalena Baerbock or Robert Habeck are number one in the Greens. The party’s federal executive presented the draft program for the federal election in mid-March. In view of the high probability that the Greens will co-rule in Berlin, in whatever coalition, it is time to look at the party’s media and digital policy ideas.

Disdain for private providers

In their election manifesto, the Greens advocate that the public broadcasters should be set up “strong and future-proof”, cover “all areas of society” and receive “sufficient funding”. The party wants to “develop into common platforms” and interlink the currently fragmented media libraries; in the end, there should be an “advertising-free, open and multilingual European digital platform in public hands”. So that the German broadcasters do not lean back too relaxed and to take account of the unease with their weak will to reform, the party also wants to “conduct a debate about what public service media should look like in the 21st century”. The Greens do not say what consequences this should have. Likewise, the program does not devote a word to the question of how fair competitive opportunities can be created for private press publishers and broadcasters against generously funded public broadcasters with an expanded network presence.

The disdain for private providers of public media is also reflected in the fact that the Greens want to ensure “appropriate remuneration” for authors “in the case of cultural works”. Whether such works also include video clips from the football leagues or short press texts that are not allowed to be distributed commercially by anyone on the Internet for up to fifteen seconds or 160 characters as “minor use” according to Section 10 of the Copyright Service Provider Act, which is about to come into force, is not an issue discussed.

Skepticism towards Google & Co.

Global digital platform operators such as Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon are very skeptical about the program. The Greens have correctly recognized that their “market power” needs to be regulated. Even on the main features of such a regulation, however, the eco-party is only very poor in content. One looks in vain for a position on the proposal submitted by the European Commission for a “Digital Markets Act”, which contains long lists of relevant behavioral requirements. On the one hand, the Federal Cartel Office in Germany is to examine the “acquisition processes” of “Internet giants” in the future. On the other hand, the eco-party advocates an independent European cartel office in order to establish “European digital supervision”. How a parallel expansion of competencies of the Federal Cartel Office and a European Cartel Office should work remains in the dark. It also remains unclear whether the Federal Cartel Office or the EU should decide on the requested option of splitting up large corporations.