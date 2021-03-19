Green markets are not going to save us / K. Pistor

How can you make sensible decisions about a permanently unknown future? This question is as old as humanity, but it has become existential in light of climate change. While there is enough evidence that anthropogenic climate change is already among us, there is no way of knowing all the ways it will branch out in the coming decades. All we know is that we must either reduce our environmental impact, or risk another global crisis on the scale of “…