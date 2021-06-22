ofFlorian Naumann shut down

“If everyone is for climate change …”: Armin Laschet relies on a spicy maneuver in the election campaign. Meanwhile, the Greens are on Union territory.

Berlin – With its new election program, the Union has now also entered the election campaign – the main competitor is still the Greens. And now Chancellor candidate Armin Laschet (CDU) even wants to beat them with their own main weapon: the issue of climate change. Laschet revealed this internally on Tuesday; at a meeting of the CDU / CSU parliamentary group on Tuesday.

Laschet suggests strategy: Union wants to score points with the Green issue – the candidate taunts violently against the SPD

According to information from the AFP news agency, Laschet said at the meeting: “If everyone is for climate change, people will ask: Who can do it?” Here people trusted the Union to shape change.

“We want climate change, industrial jobs and security,” Laschet was quoted by participants as saying to AFP. He is surprised that the SPD no longer cares about the workers. Some unions now felt that they were in better hands with the Union than with the SPD. Laschet called for global answers to be found when it comes to climate protection. “When it comes to climate protection, you also have to talk to Russia, even if it’s difficult,” participants quoted the CDU chief as saying.

The topic of climate change is also prominently featured in the Union’s electoral program – albeit without specific figures. On the question of the CO2 price, which has been controversial for weeks, there is a rather cloudy passage: “We want to tighten the growth path of CO2 pricing,” it says. Behind the rather vague announcements there could be a very promising calculation, such as Merkur.de commented.

Greens go to Union territory: Özdemir visits car manufacturer Audi – and is full of praise

The Greens, in turn, went to the Union’s home territory on Tuesday – and paid a visit to the auto industry. Ex-party leader Cem Özdemir visited the car manufacturer Audi, as he himself announced on Twitter.

Özdemir, who recently concentrated more on traffic issues, was then full of praise. He attested that Audi CEO Markus Duesmann was “awesome announcement today!” And was happy about a “good conversation”. Audi does not want to produce any more cars with internal combustion engines by 2033. Duesmann had previously announced that production of the last combustion engines would end by 2033. However, the Ingolstadt-based plans had already been leaked in advance.

The competition from the Union had accused Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock on Monday of trying to “muddle through” – and “unsound” planning in the election program. (AFP / fn)