ofFlorian Naumann shut down

Markus Söder is pushing ahead with a climate plan. It’s probably about worrying about the Greens – and about the Zupacker image. The CSU now wants to distance itself from the CDU in the election campaign.

CSU boss Markus Söder * pushes forward demonstratively: With Corona benefits. And a climate plan.

At a press conference in Munich, Söder also presented election campaign plans. Teasing in the direction of Armin Laschet could not be ignored.

With the new politics newsletter from Merkur.de * you will always stay up to date in the super election year.

Munich – At the start of May, CSU boss Markus Söder apparently wants to put himself at the head of the election campaigners in the country: At a press conference in Munich, the Prime Minister announced several corona easing from an incidence below 100 – and thus a tangible one at short notice Benefit for the voters in the Free State. Even if they actually only represents the results of a chaotic corona summit *.

The second topic, with which Söder went public on Monday after the CSU board of directors, reached further into the future: He called for a climate offensive – and wants to position Bavaria as a “role model for ecological economics”. The country should now be climate neutral by 2040, he said. So far, Söders state government had declared climate neutrality by 2050 as an “ambitious goal”.

Green now a role model for Söder? CSU boss presents climate program with many demands – not all are new

Söder also made climate pressure on national politics. After the Federal Constitutional Court referred back the federal climate law for improvement, Angela Merkel’s government is under pressure to act. One could either “take it seriously” or “lead the same debate as two years ago,” said Söder, referring to the plans. It remains to be seen whether climate neutrality will also be feasible in the federal government by 2040, some are reluctant to do so, he emphasized. He prefers to act faster.

Söder presented a whole series of climate plans for Bavaria. In a tweet, the CSU boss called “a cleantech offensive with more renewable energies, agricultural solar parks, photovoltaic compulsory on new buildings, urban farming, wood before concrete, expansion of public transport and rail, as well as ecological driving with an end to the fossil combustion engine 2035 “. Some of these ideas, such as the photovoltaic obligation, are known from the green-led Baden-Württemberg. Söder had already discussed the end of the combustion engine by 2035 in autumn 2020.

CSU and CDU “in heavy seas”: Söder warns internally – and again pokes at Laschet

In fact, the interpretation suggests that it is a targeted election campaign offensive. Because Söder sees the Union almost five months before the federal election in “heavy seas”, as reported by participants from the Monday switch. The party leader described the current polls, in which the Union is behind the Greens, as “trends”. Nevertheless, it seems noticeable that the CSU boss emulates the Greens in terms of content. And that he urges the public with clear demands.

Söder justified the green course – and warned of a “very difficult election campaign in Bavaria too”. “We put the Greens *, as far as their ideology is concerned, in the fundamental change of society into such a paternalistic society,” he explained. However, ecological awareness is “an integral part of everyday culture”.

If he had run as a draft horse, “at least in Bavaria there would have been a very decent election result”. Now the CSU must pay more attention to its direct mandates – not only, but also in the big cities and in the south of Upper Bavaria and Swabia.

Söder and Laschet: CDU chief relies on “national consensus” for the climate

At the press conference, the focus was again on the relationship with the CDU and Armin Laschet. The board of directors had decided a clear “yes” to Armin Laschet, candidate for chancellor, said Söder. So far there has only been a board decision that the decision of the CDU will be “respected”. But Söder teased indirectly in the direction of Laschet again: Experience shows that the CSU “cannot decouple more than ten percent from the federal result,” emphasized the CSU boss. This also applies now – with “surprisingly significant” survey losses.

Laschet himself debated the topic of climate on Monday in the CDU presidium. The results in Berlin, however, were less clear. Laschet is relying on a national consensus for climate neutrality, reported participants in the round of the dpa. The target date was reportedly 2045, among other things.

Meanwhile, Söder emphasized that, according to the judgment of the Constitutional Court, “not only should we follow suit, but also set standards”. According to his own statements, the Prime Minister has already found the consensus necessary for Bavaria, at least in the CSU: There were “no votes against” the board of directors against the climate course.

Union does not get going before the federal election: CSU wants to “set accents” – extra sausage in the election program

However, the CDU and CSU still have to follow suit during the election campaign: While the Greens have long since presented a draft of the election program, the CSU is still working on the main features of their ideas, according to Secretary General Markus Blume. “Before Pentecost” they will meet for a program conference, he said. But that will not be the end of it. The declared aim is a joint program with the CDU – even if the CSU recently seemed to be pushing responsibility in the direction of Laschet. Söder also showed a slight new withdrawal movement: They now also want to “set special Bavarian accents”. The party actually wanted to do without a “Bavaria plan” like 2017 * after the squabble with Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU).

It is also still open who will take on the CSU’s top candidacy for the Bundestag election in September. The strongest political heavyweight is state group leader Alexander Dobrindt, said Söder according to the participants. As things stand at the moment, he can hardly imagine that someone from the Bavarian cabinet will be on the list. The only person who would be conceivable at all, based on importance and fame, is the President of the Landtag, Ilse Aigner. Söder argued that Aigner was the only one “with a large caliber” from Bavaria. However, he does not want to make any specifications – the CSU state group in the Bundestag is a “huge talent shed”. The top candidate is to be chosen: probably on June 26th in Nuremberg’s Frankenstadion.

In the meantime, Blume tried to emphasize that the CSU * is not inferior to the Greens when it comes to members. The eco party had recently published strong increases. Blume now spoke of April as the “most successful month” in terms of members: 3,170 new online members and 600 new full and trial members were recorded. (fn with material from dpa) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.