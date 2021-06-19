The government corrects the shot with respect to the second dose with Astrazeneca vaccine for under 60s: as anticipated in yesterday’s press conference by the Prime Minister Mario Draghi, anyone under the age of 60 who has received the first dose of Vaxzevria vaccine may also receive a booster with the same drug, as long as they “have a doctor’s opinion and well-informed consent”. The decision is confirmed in the new circular of the Ministry of Health, which welcomes the new opinion arrived yesterday from the Cts.

The document states that: “If a person aged between 18 and 59 years, after receiving the first dose of Vaxzevria vaccine, even in the face of documented and accurate information provided by the vaccinating physician or by the operators of the Vaccination Center, on the risks of Vitt (vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia, ed), refusals without the possibility of convincing, crossing to mRNA vaccine, the CTS believes that, in the context of the indications coming from the health authorities of the country and after acquiring adequate informed consent, autonomy in the choices concerning the health of the individual “.

“As a further consideration, it is emphasized that, in this circumstance, there is also the benefit deriving from the cancellation of the risk connected to the partial protection conferred by the administration of a single dose of Vaxzevria”, continues the CTS.

The CTS further explained that “i thromboembolic phenomena are less frequently observed after administration of the second dose (according to estimates from the United Kingdom they are equal to 1.3 cases per million, a value which corresponds to less than 1/10 of the already rare phenomena observed after the first dose) “and that” according to what was reported by the general manager of Aifa, a today, in Italy, no cases of Vitt have been recorded after the second administration of Vaxzevria ”.

“Based on the available evidence, the protection conferred by a single dose (priming) of Vaxzevria vaccine is partial, being very significantly increased by the administration of a second dose (booster). The risks associated with partial protection can take on further danger in epidemiological contexts characterized by a high circulation of variants such as the Delta variant ”, specifies the Cts.

From the circular of the Ministry of Health, signed by the Director General for Prevention of the Ministry, Giovanni Rezza, there is also a clarification on the single-dose anti-Covid vaccine of Janssen (Johnson & Johnson group): the drug is recommended for over 60s, but the benefit-risk ratio of its use could be favorable even in people under 60 in whom single-dose vaccination is preferable.

“The CTS recommended the Janssen vaccine for people over the age of 60, also in light of what was defined by the Aifa Technical Scientific Commission”, reads the circular. However, the text continues, “the CTS has also provided for the possibility that specific situations arise in which the advantageous conditions of the single administration are evident, and that, in the absence of other options, the Janssen vaccine should be preferentially used, subject to the opinion of the Territorially competent ethics committee “.

On AstraZeneca and second dose with a different vaccine, “there are probably about 100 thousand people who have doubts”, the extraordinary commissioner for the coronavirus emergency said yesterday Francesco Paolo Figliuolo. That would be about 10 percent of the 950,000 who are waiting to take the second dose, having taken the first dose of Vaxzevria.

Draghi, however, announced at the press conference that the heterologous vaccination it is to be preferred and that he himself has booked to carry it out on Tuesday. “I’m over 70, as you know,” he said. “The first Astrazeneca I did gave a low antibody response. So I am advised to be heterologous. So heterologous works for me and, even more true, it works for those under 70 and 60, ”he added.

