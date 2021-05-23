The Official Gazette of the Region (BORM) will publish tomorrow the temporary national protection for the Protected Geographical Indication Peach of Cieza. The ‘Romea’ and ‘Baby Gold 6’ varieties may be marketed from this season under that name in national trade. When the European Union (EU) decides on its registration, it can be distributed under that trademark worldwide.

The Community’s decision comes after last April the Peach de Cieza Regulatory Council was provisionally constituted, which will be chaired by the cooperative Manuel Ruiz Piñera.

In this way, it is intended to increase the sales and production of the two varieties that are among the most produced in the municipality. In addition, the quality of the production process is guaranteed and the benefits of this product are made known, of which the Region is the largest exporter in Spain.

“They have an ally”



The general director of Agriculture, Food Industry and Agrarian Cooperativism, José Gómez, said that from the regional Executive “we have always been at the side of the sector and the peach producers of Cieza to continue promoting their consumption and promotion at a national and international level ». The sector, he remarked, “knows that it has an ally and it is the Government of López Miras.”