EP Madrid Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 1:25 PM



The Official State Gazette (BOE) publishes this Tuesday the order of bases that will govern the granting of aid corresponding to the industrial part of the Strategic Project for the Recovery and Economic Transformation of the Electric and Connected Vehicle (PERTE_VEC) for an amount of 2,975 million euros, reported the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism.

The publication of this order occurs after the PERTE has received authorization from the European Commission and has passed through the Government Delegate Commission for Economic Affairs.

“With the step we are taking today, the Government fulfills its commitment to have the structure of the strategic project ready before the end of the year and we already have a specific aid scheme that is the heart of PERTE”, highlighted the Minister of Industry ,

Reyes Maroto.

The minister stressed that the recent approval of the European Commission to the PERTE of the electric vehicle will allow increasing the intensity of public aid for projects that are approved, “which will favor the attraction of investment to Spain and strengthen the entire ecosystem of Spanish automotive ».

The automobile manufacturers, grouped in the Anfac association, have made a positive assessment of the publication. “It is a very important step, which must be completed as soon as possible with the call for the presentation of projects for aid, in order to specify the large-scale economic and industrial projects that Spain needs in its transformation to the new mobility”, has valued the CEO of Anfac,

José López-Tafall.

In a statement, however, the manufacturers have stressed that this plan “must be continuously accompanied by other measures, with a cross-cutting approach, that promote the recovery of the sector, reduce uncertainty among consumers and promote electrification and renovation of the park “. In this sense, they mention the installation of public access charging infrastructures for electrified vehicles; the sector’s tax model based on use and not on purchase; support plans for demand and renewal and an active policy to support professional adaptation.

2,975 million



The maximum budget of aid to be granted under this order for the period 2021-2023 will be a total of

2,975 million euros, of which 1,425 million will be in the form of a loan and 1,550 million in the form of grants. This aid is expected to mobilize a private investment of 11.9 billion euros.

The aid provided for in this order covers its concession in the period 2021-2023, both included, with a maximum period of completion until September 30, 2025. In addition, these may be multi-year and formalized as loans through the national budget, grants with recovery and resilience funding or as a combination of both.

The establishment of the regulatory bases for the selection and concession, in a competitive competition regime, of the corresponding grants, is the step prior to the publication of the call that will open the deadlines for the presentation of the projects.

These grants will be complemented

with the aid of the Moves Plan, the Moves Program Singular projects, the technological program of sustainable mobility of the CDTI, artificial intelligence and connected vehicle until reaching 4,300 million euros.

In this way, the development of the project foresees a total investment of more than 24,000 million euros in the period 2021-2023 between public and private investments with the aim of creating the necessary ecosystem so that the vehicle can be manufactured and developed in a comprehensive manner. electric and connected in Spain.

Collaborative application model



The order establishes a collaborative application model, so that the entities interested in submitting an application must be constituted as a group of companies without legal personality and previously sign an internal agreement.

Applications called tractor projects must include

primary projects that involve various links in the sector’s value chain, and within the mandatory blocks, as well as some of the optional and transversal ones defined in the Agreement of the Council of Ministers of July 13, 2021.

Mandatory industrial blocks are original equipment manufacturing and assembly (OEM); manufacture of batteries or hydrogen cells, and the manufacture of other essential components adapted to the electric and connected vehicle.

For their part, the additional blocks, complementary to the mandatory ones, are the manufacture of smart vehicle components, the connectivity of the electric vehicle and the manufacture of recharging systems.

Likewise, the mandatory cross-sectional blocks are the Circular Economy Plan, the Digitization Plan and the Professional Training and Recycling Plan.

Beneficiaries



The beneficiaries of these grants will be groups without their own legal personality that meet both the general conditions established by Royal Decree-Law 36/2020, as well as the particular conditions established by the basic order.

Among them, it is established that its members will be legal entities, public or private, with their own legal personality, legally constituted in Spain and duly registered in the corresponding registry, regardless of their legal form and size.

These groups must be organized around the automotive industrial sector with a combination of at least five differentiated legal entities that do not belong to the same business group, nor constitute companies controlled under equal conditions by any two of the participating entities that are part of the grouping.

Of the participating entities, at least one of them will belong to CNAE 291 (Manufacture of motor vehicles), and another will belong to CNAE 293 (Manufacture of components, parts and accessories for motor vehicles).

The grouping must be made up of at least 40% of SMEs, it must have the collaboration of at least one technology and / or knowledge provider and that as such, has sufficient technical and organizational capacity to carry out R + D + i activities included in the tractor project. This knowledge provider entity can be one of the companies.

In addition, they must be implemented in a geographical area that encompasses at least two autonomous communities.

Each primary project will be classified in one of the four established lines (R + D + i, Innovation in Sustainability and Energy Efficiency; regional aid for investment in assisted areas, and aid for training).

The PERTE_VEC is the first plan presented by the Spanish Government, through the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism and which, after authorization by the European Commission a few weeks ago, will be financed, in part, with European funds.

The project is aimed at one of the strategic sectors of the Spanish economy, with a driving effect due to its weight in the national GDP and direct and indirect employment and its contribution to the trade balance, highlights Industria.

Spain is the second European vehicle manufacturer and the ninth worldwide. It represents 11% of the turnover of the industrial total. The automotive industry is the fourth largest export sector and represents 15% of total Spanish exports.