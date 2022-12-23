Land planted with citrus trees that will be occupied by the future park; in the background, the Hero factory. / the truth

The new design of the storm tank in El Soto de Alcantarilla received unanimous approval yesterday in plenary. Now the recovery of a traditional orchard area located in the surroundings of the aqueduct, the waterwheel and the Museo de la Huerta will prevail. The City Council assures that this space, “which is currently degraded, will be conditioned to put it in value”, with a budget of 2.9 million. The project contemplates a rainwater retention system designed to prevent discharges into Segura. This ‘reservoir’ will be built underground and will have a plant cover on top. Around it there will be plots of fruit trees and horticultural crops, with its own irrigation system through ditches, and areas of stay with trees.

The previous design received criticism from conservation groups and rejection from Culture technicians, as it is a protected area for its historical and environmental value. The proposal will now be submitted to a public information process for a period of twenty days and, subsequently, the final construction project will be drawn up.

Another of the matters approved by the Corporation consists of drafting a universal accessibility municipal plan, which establishes norms and criteria for infrastructures and improves the quality of life of residents.

twinning



In plenary session, it was also endorsed to start the twinning process with the Alicante municipality of Santa Pola, which will promote collaboration in tourism, culture and economic development. In addition, the participation of the social fabric and the exchange of ways of life and customs will be promoted.

Likewise, the Quality Policy of the City Council and the Service Charters in the areas of Social Welfare, Sports, Transparency and Citizen Participation, as well as the municipal web portal, were unanimously approved.