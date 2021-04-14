The Contracting Board of the Murcia City Council proposed yesterday the award of the renewal of the service of subsidiary execution of works, restoration of urban legality, cleaning and / or fencing of lots to the company Pavasal Empresa Constructora SA for an award amount of 2,904 .000 euros – an amount that corresponds to the initial tender budget – for a period of three years. It is a technical assistance contract that guarantees the intervention of the Consistory in cases in which the owner of a plot fails to comply with the duty of conservation of their assets in the conditions of hygiene, safety and decoration.

Thus, when a property or land is detected that accumulates dirt or presents a risk to people, Urbanism transfers the intervention order to the owners. In the event that the stipulated term is met and it does not act, the contracted company will do so at the expense of the owner.

Likewise, the Contracting Board proposed the adjudication of the file of the maintenance service of the eight municipal supply squares (Verónicas, El Carmen, Saavedra Fajardo, Vistabella and San Andrés; and those of the districts, in La Alberca, Espinardo and Cabezo de Torres) to the company Diseño y Decoraciones J. Peñalver SLU for a price of 123,062 euros.

The contracting of the works of the future museum of the Nativity of Casillas is awaiting new reports



Likewise, the proposal for the award of the corrective maintenance service for specific bodywork and pump systems for the vehicles of the Murcia City Council’s Fire Fighting and Rescue Service was given to the bidder Tevameco SL for a total amount of 234,199 euros.

Sports changing rooms



During the telematic session held yesterday, information was also requested from the bidders who have submitted offers to the file of the basic project and the execution of a new space in Casillas that will permanently host its traditional mobile nativity scene. The amount of this file represents an initial amount of 365,975 euros.

Information has also been requested from the nine bidders who have submitted an offer for the construction of changing rooms in the sports facilities of Sangonera la Seca for an amount of 225,060 euros and the report on the offers “with presumption of abnormality” presented for the asphalt was analyzed. and paved streets in 15 districts.