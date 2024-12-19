Operation Chamartín begins. After 30 years of blockade, the definitive step has just been taken for the largest urban development in Spain and Europe to become a reality. Thus, Crea Madrid Nuevo Norte (CreaMNN), promoter of the project, and the public railway entities (Adif, Adif Alta Velocity, Renfe Operadora and Renfe Engineering and Maintenance) They have formalized the transfer of the land of the Chamartín and Fuencarral railway facilities before a notary.

The company owned by BBVA, Merlin and Sanjose has acquired approximately 50% of the land and urban development (more than 1 million square meters) that will be transformed to give rise to Madrid Nuevo Norte, a new neighborhood that will inject 10,500 homes, 400,000 m2 of green areas and a new business center that will change the skyline of the city with 10 new skyscrapers and a lot of commercial space on the ground floor of the buildings.

The price of the acquisition in terms of monetary fee amounts to a total of 1,245 million euros, including interest, of which 210 million have been paid at the time of signing. In the initial agreement that dates back to 2015, this amount amounted to 216.87 million.

Furthermore, as a novelty, The monetary fee is completed with a payment in kind consisting of the delivery by CreaMNN to the railway entities of one or several urbanized plots with a buildable area of 100,000 square meters and residential use, which will be intended for homes subject to some public protection regime.

The rest of the payment is deferred and will be paid over a period of 20 years. To guarantee compliance with the deferred payment obligation and its interest, the buyer establishes a mortgage in favor of the sellers over part of the land and uses that are being purchased.

CreaMMN’s legal advisor in this transaction has been the Pérez Llorca Abogados firm.

“The purchase of the land on which we are developing Madrid Nuevo Norte represents a historic milestone for our company, but also for Madrid, since it represents the definitive boost for this action, which represents the best future for the city and its citizens,” says Álvaro Aresti, president of CreaMNN.

“This agreement represents the best example of how collaboration between Public Administrations and private initiative allows us to address the major processes of transformation and modernization of our cities, to make them more humane, sustainable, prosperous and competitive,” says Aresti, who highlights that “Our company has been committed to this action for more than 30 years and working together with Public Administrations and citizens to make it a reality, something that would not have been possible without the permanent support of our shareholders throughout this time. “Commitment that we are going to maintain in the new stage that begins now, and in which together we must build the city of the future that we have designed.”

It will have the tallest tower in Spain

The project covers an extension of 5.6 kilometers long and up to one kilometer wide from the Plaza de Castilla to the M-40 (the same distance from the Glorieta de Neptuno to the Plaza de Castilla), directly connecting the city with the Monte de El Pardo.

With an area of ​​more than 2.3 million square meters of land, Madrid Nuevo Norte will allow the transformation of the degraded land that is currently found in this area of ​​the city, into a new neighborhood with 10,500 new homes, of which 38% will be affordable (almost 4,000 units). Thus, 20% will be protected housing and the other 18% will be in the hands of the Madrid City Council to develop affordable housing.

The project includes a business center that will draw the new skyline of Madrid, with new towers, among which will be the highest in Spain, which will exceed 300 meters in height. “This is an absolutely innovative business district model, where offices mix with homes, shops, facilities and green areas,” explains CreaMNN.

Thus, affordable housing will rise to 62% of the total that will be built in the Chamartín Business Center area (of the 2,600 homes that will be built in this area, 1,600 will be in the hands of the City Council to be allocated to different public policies on access to housing).

On the other hand, the city model of Madrid Nuevo Norte is committed to local commerce as an essential element to create urban life and 90% of the blocks, both residential and office, incorporate commerce on the ground floor. They will be premises with a maximum area of ​​2,500 m2 to promote small and medium commerce, with the exception of the business area, where larger areas will be allowed.