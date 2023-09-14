Thursday, September 14, 2023, 2:31 p.m.



Updated 2:37 p.m.

The Levante dam works already have all their papers in order. Only one signature was enough for the City Council to launch this contract valued at eight and a half million euros to a public tender. This Thursday the mayor, Eduardo Dolón, left the recently renovated Customs building, headquarters of the Generalitat Ports in Torrevieja, with the doodle under his arm.

The City Council had been waiting for four years preparing this contract, which, as a result of the works on the new port leisure center, had to be modified in depth. The most important modification is that the new dam, which the mayor hopes will mark the history of Torrevieja in the next 20-25 years, will be connected by a cantilevered walkway to the roofs of the new leisure center.

Dolón assessed that the new project has nothing to do with the one that was initially proposed. Although he assured that he will make an official and detailed presentation of all the details of the reform, he announced that the new promenade will have two new viewpoints overlooking the sea and state-of-the-art monumental luminaires that will be partially financed thanks to European funds.

The estimates handled by the City Council are that, if there are no resources, the tender for the works will be resolved in a month and a half. In the event that any of the companies allege against it, the award, Dolón calculated, would be delayed until December. Be that as it may, by then the councilor wants to have everything ready for the imminent start of the works on the Levante dam. Some jobs that, in addition, must be in line with those of the leisure center.

The concessionaire’s forecast is that the underground parking will come into operation next summer and, in this way, put an end to the traffic collapse due to lack of parking in high season. According to the CEO of Empresas del Sol, Enrique Riquelme, his desire is for both the parking lot and the structure of the new building to be completed next June, while the opening of this new center, which will operate under the name Paseo del Mar, has its inauguration in December of next year.

At the same time, the City Council must also put out to tender the provisional urban planning solution that is being drafted to allow access to the new parking through a new roundabout in front of Plaza Waldo Calero. One of the latest proposals by the writing company was to enable a third lane on Ramón Gallud Street to access María Parodi Street, which would also be remodeled.

Fitting the puzzle, however, will be difficult. For now, this access for next summer will mean moving part of the ‘hippie’ booths, specifically, those that are currently in front of the Customs building. A solution that, the mayor defended, will be a consensus with the craft stalls.

Trips and falls



For its part, the reform of the Levante dam was a recurring work due to the multitude of complaints from pedestrians who frequent this overhanging promenade to jog or simply walk. The wooden planks of this, exposed to aggressive conditions of high humidity and salinity, were often loose, worn and with potholes and even dangerous holes. Elements that were then replaced by new planks, whose different leveling ended up generating a multitude of trips and falls and the corresponding demands for compensation from the City Council.

In this sense, the City Council’s commitment was to replace these natural planks with others made with some synthetic material that increases their durability. A virtue that will also be valued in the material chosen for the new railings and luminaires, which, in many cases, show high corrosion.

Budget shot



Likewise, the delays in going out to tender have meant that the project budget, affected by the runaway inflation of recent years, has greatly increased the budget that was initially set in 2017, going from two million to eight with the inclusion of the latest improvements.

The work has a large scope, since the Levante dam, which connects the Juan Aparicio promenade (from the monument to the Man of the Sea) to the Torrevieja lighthouse, has an area of ​​6,230 square meters of land over almost a kilometer. and a half of route with views of the entire port bay.