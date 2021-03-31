The Governing Council of the Region of Murcia this Wednesday gave the green light to the Integrated Management Strategy for Coastal Zones in the Mar Menor and its surroundings, “the most important instrument of all those that the regional government has been able to promote, since it defines the leaf route of concrete actions to achieve and maintain a good environmental status of the Mar Menor and a sustainable socio-ecological development in its surroundings ”, according to the Minister of Water, Agriculture and Environment, Antonio Later.

At the press conference after the Governing Council meeting, Luengo stressed that “it encompasses both the measures to recover it and to manage it properly and in a sustained manner over time.” The Strategy, defined as a corporate, cooperative and participatory instrument, focuses on management and provides the regional Administration with a guide to act, proposing plans and programs.

The document “assigns in detail to each administration its responsibilities for leadership and execution of the actions contemplated,” Luengo stressed. “Monitoring indicators are also created that will make it possible to evaluate compliance with the different plans and programs” and “a unified criterion is implemented in decision-making, in order to establish a governance system that coordinates the public administrations involved.” .

Regarding its benefits, “it will allow to improve institutional cooperation procedures, consolidate social and scientific participation in the management model, provide legal support and have specific agencies and institutions for management, while providing greater agility to have financing with European funds or to advance in environmental awareness ». The Strategy brings together all the governance, coordination, management and development of the necessary measures to recover and protect the wetland and has 26 lines of action divided between management and operational measures, of which many are already being developed, others are in progress. in process and the last ones are still pending to be promoted », explained the counselor.

Thus, in terms of operational measures, the Zero Dumping Project stands out, “key to guaranteeing the good state of the body of water and abandoned by the Government of Spain,” said Luengo. Added to this are measures already implemented such as the Protected Spaces Management Plan, the cleaning and removal of biomass or the spas. Regarding the measures that are in process, the counselor referred to the Forest Hydrological Plan, the Territorial Planning Plan, the control program for vulnerable areas due to nitrates, ecological anchors and the program of sanitation networks, among others. Luengo stressed that the strategy is “the result of consensus and social participation.”