The Governing Council of the Region of Murcia this Wednesday gave the green light to the Integrated Management Strategy for Coastal Zones in the Mar Menor and its surroundings, “the most important instrument of all those that the regional government has been able to promote, since it defines the leaf route of concrete actions to achieve and maintain a good environmental status of the Mar Menor and a sustainable socio-ecological development in its surroundings ”, according to the Minister of Water, Agriculture and Environment, Antonio Later.
At the press conference after the Governing Council meeting, Luengo stressed that “it encompasses both the measures to recover it and to manage it properly and in a sustained manner over time.” The Strategy, defined as a corporate, cooperative and participatory instrument, focuses on management and provides the regional Administration with a guide to act, proposing plans and programs.
The document “assigns in detail to each administration its responsibilities for leadership and execution of the actions contemplated,” Luengo stressed. “Monitoring indicators are also created that will make it possible to evaluate compliance with the different plans and programs” and “a unified criterion is implemented in decision-making, in order to establish a governance system that coordinates the public administrations involved.” .
Regarding its benefits, “it will allow to improve institutional cooperation procedures, consolidate social and scientific participation in the management model, provide legal support and have specific agencies and institutions for management, while providing greater agility to have financing with European funds or to advance in environmental awareness ». The Strategy brings together all the governance, coordination, management and development of the necessary measures to recover and protect the wetland and has 26 lines of action divided between management and operational measures, of which many are already being developed, others are in progress. in process and the last ones are still pending to be promoted », explained the counselor.
Thus, in terms of operational measures, the Zero Dumping Project stands out, “key to guaranteeing the good state of the body of water and abandoned by the Government of Spain,” said Luengo. Added to this are measures already implemented such as the Protected Spaces Management Plan, the cleaning and removal of biomass or the spas. Regarding the measures that are in process, the counselor referred to the Forest Hydrological Plan, the Territorial Planning Plan, the control program for vulnerable areas due to nitrates, ecological anchors and the program of sanitation networks, among others. Luengo stressed that the strategy is “the result of consensus and social participation.”
Almost 18 million euros to boost energy efficiency in the industrial sector
The Governing Council also authorized in its session yesterday the expenditure for an amount of almost 18 million euros (of 17.82) through the Development Institute (Info) destined to the aid program for energy efficiency actions in SMEs and large companies in the industrial sector of the Region.
These grants, co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund (Feder), aim to incentivize and promote the reduction of carbon dioxide emissions and final energy consumption, by improving energy efficiency in the facilities and processes of the companies in the industrial sector. Energy saving and efficiency actions must be aimed at incorporating the best available technologies in industrial equipment and processes, or at the implementation of energy management systems. These non-refundable grants can reach up to three million euros per beneficiary company, as explained by the Minister of Business, Industry and Portavocía, Valle Miguélez. SMEs or large companies in the industrial sector, as well as energy services companies that act for them based on a contract, will be able to apply for these subsidies, in any case the aid being passed on to the company where the project is carried out.
Social Policy
In addition, the Governing Council, at the proposal of the Ministry of Social Policy, approved the expenditure of 1,774,080 euros that entails the social agreement whose purpose is to provide the Family Meeting Point (PEF) service for the next four years. The objective of the Ministry is to achieve a closer and more specialized management system for the protection of children and adolescents.
Among other issues, the Governing Council also approved yesterday, at the proposal of the Employment Ministry, the signing of a new agreement between the Regional Employment and Training Service (SEF) and the Santa María la Real Foundation for continuation in the Region of Murcia of the program of Lanzaderas Conecta Empleo.
The expenditure of 1,140,302 euros was also approved yesterday for the execution of the installation and maintenance works of jellyfish nets and beacons in bathing areas in the Mar Menor during 2021 and 2022.
