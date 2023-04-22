Italy takes a step forward in the prevention of AIDS: the Cpr of Aifa, i.e. the Price and Reimbursement Committee of the Medicines Agency, has given the go-ahead for full reimbursement of medicines based on emtricitabine and tenofovir disoproxil, used for the so-called Prep, the pre-exposure prophylaxis. They will therefore be completely free with a prescription, whereas until now they cost between 50 and 60 euros per pack. Among the main users of the drug are men who have sex with other men, but it can also be requested by heterosexual people who believe they risk contagion. The drug is now included in band A, reimbursable by the National Health Service. “The reimbursement of the Prep constitutes an important step forward in the prevention of HIV infection, since it makes the drug usable by all people.

However, the Prep is a path which, in addition to the prescription of the drug, includes the periodic screening of sexually transmitted infections (STIs), which at the moment is still the responsibility of the user in most Italian regions. We hope that the process will be fully taken over to ensure effective prevention and complete awareness”, commented Bruno Marchini, president of Anlaids Onlus, the association that has been fighting HIV and AIDS since 1985.

In 2015, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) recommended that EU countries adopt PrEP in national prevention programs for population groups at risk. When taken correctly, prophylaxis offers close to 100% protection against infection.