The local Government Board has given the green light to start the contract for the works for the construction of the Plaza de la Ermita and the Casa del Barco building, which will host a training and innovation center. The projects are part of the Molina 2020 Avanza Contigo Sustainable and Integrated Urban Development Strategy, 80% co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund (Feder), through the Pluriregional Operational Program of Spain 2014-2020.

As with the rest of public contracts, the file incorporates special enforcement measures of a social nature, relating to the socio-labor insertion of unemployed people. The works will cost 2,297,520 euros.

Some hiring files for the organization of concerts for the local patron saint festivities also went ahead at the same meeting. The actions will be held, if there is no rebound in the pandemic, in the middle of next September.

In addition, the Governing Board agreed to several calls for grants. Among them, one destined to promote this year the initiative of neighborhood associations in neighborhoods, districts and urbanizations. For this purpose, an expense of 50,000 euros was authorized.

Boost to musicians



On the other hand, the green light was given to the specific bases of the public call, in a competitive competition regime, of subsidies to be granted in the field of promotion and social insertion programs, to non-profit entities that operate in the municipality, for a maximum amount of 25,000 euros.

In the Culture section, various agreements were approved to support music associations. Specifically, a nominative grant was awarded to the Hims Mola String Orchestra, amounting to 3,900 euros; to the Municipal Music Band of Molina de Segura, for an amount of 12,000 euros, and to the Hims Mola Polyphonic Choir, with an amount of 4,000 euros.