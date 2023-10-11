This Tuesday, the Council of Ministers made official the announcement made at the end of August by the Government Delegation in the Region of Murcia. He gave the green light to the declaration of emergency for the contracting of the reconstruction works of the Cartagena Civil Guard barracks, for an amount of 31,956,070.04 euros. The proposal was presented by the Ministry of the Interior.

The machinery will be put into operation after the total demolition of the old complex due to the declared ruin situation in ten of its eleven pavilions. The architects and technicians responsible for the project are already shaping the needs program, according to Benemérita. The demolition work is now focused on tearing down the central three-pointed star-shaped building that was located in the central courtyard of this body’s facilities. In mountains of rubble there are already five.

Once the Government is formed, it will have to prepare the budgets and they will have to include that item that the Council of Ministers approved this Tuesday. The new facilities, which will be built on the same plot as the current ones, will have two different spaces: an administrative one, which will house all of the displaced official offices, and another for housing, which will include one hundred and two floors, as well as a student residence. .

Seventy agents



With the declaration of emergency, the Civil Guard has moved services to new locations. These are distributed between the Benemérita de La Unión barracks and those of the Port Authority, in the urban dock of Santa Lucía. At the facilities on Ángel Bruna Street, there are still seventy agents. They are those of Citizen Security, Building Protection, Judicial Police, canine guides, the Maritime Service Office and the administrative unit of the Group of Underwater Activities Specialists (GEAS).

Detail

Budget

The demolition and construction works will cost 31,956,070.04 euros.

New spaces

One administrative, which will house all the displaced official offices, and another for housing.

Number of floors

It is planned to build 102, in addition to a residence for students.

These are already being sought for relocation. Part of them will be, predictably, already after December in the old Antonio Arévalo school, a center that must still be adapted to the needs of the civil guards. These will have to coexist with the teachers and students of the School of Adult Education.

Meanwhile, they will provide their services in two buildings of the current complex. The Unified Association of Civil Guards (AUGC) advocated evicting all agents before moving forward with the demolition of the buildings, to avoid inconvenience and preserve the safety of all of them.

Those who did come out were the 86 families who lived there. These were evicted throughout the month of August. They received notice that they had to abandon their homes due to structural deterioration and the need to demolish the facilities, for safety.

As highlighted by the Corps, one of the particularities of this emergency procedure, declared of general interest, is precisely the speed at which it has to be started. All expenses related to demolition and construction works will be assumed by the central Administration within the framework, precisely, of the emergency file.

Security measures



In a year everything should be demolished, and then begin to erect what will be the new barracks, as explained by sources close to the company Eneas SA, which is the company in charge of the demolition and transfer of the rubble. She will also be in charge of the construction of the complex’s new buildings.

To ensure the work and that the agents who still work there carry out their work under the strictest security measures, the company has delimited the work areas with metal fences. The trucks arrive from time to time, load debris and take it to an authorized manager.