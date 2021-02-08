Cracks will be repaired and paintings on buildings damaged by the 2011 earthquakes will be restored Upper chapels of the Calvary of Lorca. / Jaime Insa / AGM

The Lorca City Council authorized the rehabilitation works of the Calvario and Sepulcro hermitages damaged by the 2011 earthquakes. Both buildings and the environment in which they are located, Mount Calvario, are declared since 2012 Asset of Cultural Interest with the category of ethnographic place of interest.

The Councilor for Culture, Ángeles Mazuecos, explained this Monday that despite the fact that consolidation work was carried out in the hermitages several years ago, they present numerous cracks and fissures in vaults, arches, dome and walls. The intervention will consist of consolidation and repair of cracks and in the structural rehabilitation of the architectural complex. In addition, lime paint will be applied to the affected cloths and the wall paintings inside the churches will be recovered.

The works will cost 57,000 euros and its financing corresponds to the Government of the Region with funds from the European Investment Bank. The action is included in the Master Plan for the Recovery of the Historical Heritage of Lorca.