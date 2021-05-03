The Community, through the General Directorate of Public Health, has given the green light to the request of the Port Authority for the reactivation of national cruises in the port of Cartagena, with all the safety and health guarantees against Covid- 19, sources from the regional administration reported in a statement.

The return of the cruise ships has been the result of the work of the Port Authority (APC) and the Health and Presidency, Tourism and Sports ministries, and places the Region among the first communities, along with Andalusia and the Canary Islands, to reactivate this activity with the relevant security measures.

The confirmation that the Region of Murcia is prepared to receive cruise passengers with maximum security, both for passengers and for the local population, has been analyzed in the meeting held by the Minister of the Presidency, Tourism and Sports, Marcos Ortuño ; the president of the Port Authority, Yolanda Muñoz; the Deputy Mayor of Cartagena, Noelia Arroyo, and representatives of the city’s hospitality and commerce sector.

“It is a competitive advantage over other places and makes it easier for shipping companies to choose the port of Cartagena as a safe and open destination for responsible tourism, which is our main objective”, Marcos Ortuño pointed out.

Shipping companies will have to integrate into their protocols the measures established in the regional regulations for the prevention of Covid-19, which at all times will be subject to the evolution of the health situation in the community. In addition, ships will have a mandatory Contingency Plan for the surveillance and management of suspected or confirmed cases that may occur on board.

In this sense, it will be necessary that 20 days before arrival in Cartagena, the cruise ship informs the General Directorate of Public Health of the safety and prevention protocol together with the general information of the ship, with the number of passengers and crew on board.

No social contact



Regarding the visits of the passage to the city, the shipping company will be in charge of organizing the excursions in a ‘social bubble’ mode, forming groups that will not be able to have contact with anyone outside the cruise.

«The importance of cruise tourism for Cartagena and for the entire Region is evident. It is enough to remember that 2019 marked a record in both stopovers and passengers, and that the economic impact amounted to 8,750,000 euros, ”explained the Minister of the Presidency, Tourism and Sports. That year, a total of 167 cruise ships arrived at the Port of Cartagena, 16 more than in 2018, and the total passage totaled 250,058 cruise passengers, which is 9.1 percent more than the 2018 figure.

“Our claim, which we have fulfilled, was to enable the return of cruise ships since they constitute an essential element to reactivate tourism and, with it, the regional economy,” added Marcos Ortuño, who also advanced the intention to continue working with the Authority Portuaria and the Cartagena City Council to further promote the city as a cruise destination.

For her part, the president of the APC, Yolanda Muñoz, said that “Cartagena has done its homework to be a safe destination with the distinctive Good Advanced Practices prepared for Covid-19, both in the Cruise Terminal and for the Port Police and with protocols applied to guarantee maximum security ».

At the meeting, Muñoz explained that “we started the path of reactivating cruise ships, the sector has worked intensively to establish protocols that allow them to resume activity and guarantee that the virus does not enter the ship, and we have to collaborate with them because the evolution of these national experiences will be definitive for the return of international cruises, where we are waiting for the Ministry and Foreign Health to authorize ».