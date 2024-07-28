Paris 2024 Olympics, over 100 heads of state ready for the opening ceremony along the Seine

Despite a light rain, typical of Parisit has begun 2024 Olympics Opening CeremonyThis year it will not take place inside a stadium, but the athletes will parade on boats along the Seine starting at 7:30 pm today, Friday 26 July. It will last about 4 hours and will close with the lighting of the brazier, with the “mystery” of the last torchbearer not yet made known. The Italian athletes are ready and excited for the start of the Games. They were also supported by the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarellawho in his capacity as head of state, is present at the ceremony. They are over a hundred namesakes from all over the world who have arrived in Paris these days. Today, Macron greeted them all with a warm: “Dear friends, welcome“.

Heads of State present at the ceremony

In addition to the host, Emmanuel Macronto the President of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach and to our President, Sergio Mattarella, there are many other heads of state, princes and kings. From the USA Joe Biden did not arrive, but his wife, the First Lady Jill Biden. As the American President is also absent Vladimir Putin and any other Russian official. While it is Vladimir Zelensky’s arrival in doubt. It will be Isaac Herzogthe Israeli president, subjected to a very high level of protection. And the president of the Palestinian Olympic Committee will also be present, Jibril Rajoub representing Mahmoud Abbas. For China, then, President Xi Jinping will not comebut his deputy Han Zheng. King Charles III also absent of England: in her place is Princess Anne.

How the parade along the Seine will take place

The opening ceremony of the games will take place under bridges and historical monuments of Parissuch as Notre-Dame and the Louvre, as well as some of the Games’ venues, including the Esplanade des Invalides and the Grand Palais. The arrival point will be in front of the Trocaderonear the Eiffel Tower. The Ceremony will see a parade for Greece firstled by basketball player Giannis Antetokounmpo and race walker Antigoni Drisbioti, for conclude with the United Statesrepresented by NBA star LeBron James and tennis player Coco Gauff, and the hosts France, led by swimmer Florent Manaudou and discus thrower Mélina Robert-Michon. The Italian team, with the flag bearers Gianmarco Tamberihigh jumper and gold medalist at Tokyo 2020, and Arianna Errigo, fencer with 3 career medals at the Olympics (1 gold and 1 bronze in the team, 1 individual silver), will be the 91st nation to parade on the same boat as Israel, Iceland and Jamaica. It will be a secretive ceremony despite the nearly 600,000 people expected along the river.

