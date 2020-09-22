The Government and social agents reached a preliminary agreement on Monday to regulate teleworking, which was finally approved this Tuesday by the Council of Ministers through a decree-law. This work modality was residual in Spain a few months ago, but the pandemic and the restrictions imposed to limit contagions have triggered the hours worked remotely and have forced a search for a legal framework that would allow managing this telematic format. After months of negotiations, the new regulations have received the green light. It will enter into force 20 days after its publication in the State official newsletter and then it will be processed as a bill in Parliament.

One of the main novelties regarding the drafts that were circulating at the beginning of the negotiations affects telework linked to covid. The latest text of the decree establishes that the companies that have implemented this work modality because of the pandemic will not have to formally comply with the new regulations, but they will have to pay the expenses incurred by the worker to carry out their activity remotely. The text also defines, among other things, the circumstances in which the new law is applied, how expenses are distributed and the working day is distributed. These are the keys to the new standard:

What is considered as teleworking?

Working part-time from home or even a whole day from time to time will not be considered teleworking, but rather an element of flexibility that is recognized for workers. For the rules of the new decree to be applied, the hours worked remotely must be at least 30% of the day during a three-month period, which is equivalent to one and a half days a week.

This is one of the points that at the beginning of the negotiations created the most disagreement between the CEOE-Cepyme employers’ association and the UGT and CC OO unions. Initially, the percentage for the new regulation to be applied was 20%, but the representatives of the businessmen pressed to raise it to 30%.

Who pays the expenses?

This point has also created friction in the negotiations. The norm establishes that it is the company that has to take care of the provision and maintenance of the means and equipment that the worker needs to carry out their activity remotely, in the terms established in the collective bargaining or in the agreement signed with the company.

The text also indicates that the “development” of the activity has to be paid for or compensated by the company, since the worker cannot assume the expenses related to the equipment and the rest of the means that are needed to carry out their activity . Collective agreements or agreements may establish the mechanism to determine and compensate these expenses.

Do you have to sign an agreement between the company and the workers?

Yes. A written agreement must be formalized between the worker and the company. The employer has a period of 10 days to deliver the text to the workers’ representatives and afterwards it will have to be sent to the employment office.

Although the details will be established according to collective bargaining, the new law sets a “mandatory minimum content” that must appear in the agreement. Among the 12 points highlighted in the text are the inventory of the equipment and tools necessary to carry out the activity remotely – “including consumables and furniture elements” -, the expenses that the worker may incur and the method to quantify them and compensate them, working hours or availability rules, the place chosen for the employee to telework, the means of control available to the company, the duration of the agreement and the instructions for carrying out the activity. The instructions issued by the company, with the participation of the workers’ legal representatives, on data protection and information security will also enter into this agreement.

Does the new law apply to telework derived from the pandemic?

The representatives of the employers pressed in the last meetings so that in the telework situations that have materialized as a result of the pandemic, that is, due to exceptional circumstances, it is not mandatory to formally sign an agreement between the company and the workers. In the negotiations on Monday, this was one of the obstacles to overcome. Finally, the chosen formula foresees that the companies will continue to apply the ordinary labor regulations, but they must provide the workers with the “means, equipment, tools and consumables that the development of remote work requires, as well as the maintenance that is necessary”.

In other words, teleworking will not have to be formalized, but the employer does have to provide employees with the means to work. Regarding expenses, the wording is more ambiguous: “Where appropriate, collective bargaining will establish the form of compensation for the expenses derived for the worker from this form of distance work, if they exist and have not already been compensated” . The text does not specify what expenses the norm refers to – nor does it distinguish between what is meant by “means” and “expenses” – nor what solutions can be found if there is no agreement in collective bargaining or from when they would start to be paid.

It is also established that if the employer and staff already had an internal regulation regarding remote work, the new law will be applicable when it expires. If it does not have a term of duration, the new law will be applied once a year has passed since its publication in the BOE, although the parties may agree to a longer time, of a maximum of three years.

Does the decree guarantee flexible hours?

Yes, but at the same time it establishes that mandatory availability times can be set. In other words, there is flexible hours ―in accordance with the provisions of the teleworking agreement and collective bargaining, and as long as the regulations on working and rest time are respected―, but at the same time the employer and workers can negotiate whether in certain time slots the employee has to guarantee their availability.

The time registration system is also maintained, which must include the start and end time of the day and of the activity sections.

Is it voluntary?

Yes. Remote work is voluntary for both the employee and the company. It is also reversible for both, and this right must be exercised depending on what is established by collective bargaining or the agreement signed between employers and staff.

It is also envisaged that the modification of the attendance percentage will be voluntary – for both parties – which will have to be carried out in accordance with the provisions of the collective bargaining agreement or company agreement. Likewise, through these channels the criteria and modalities can be set to go to work remotely or vice versa.

Can the company control the worker?

Yes, but it is not clear how. The text approved on Tuesday simply says that the company will be able to adopt the measures it deems “most appropriate for surveillance and control” to guarantee that employees do their job, including through telematic means, but always with respect for the dignity and worker privacy.

It also establishes that the company may not require the worker to install programs or applications on devices that it owns.

Are the same rights guaranteed as in face-to-face work?

The future law also determines that those who telework will have the same rights as if they carried out the activity in person. For this reason, the text indicates that these employees cannot suffer damages neither in terms of remuneration, nor of permanence in the position, working time, training or professional promotion. Likewise, the draft recognizes the same rights in matters of conciliation and co-responsibility. The right to digital disconnection is also guaranteed.