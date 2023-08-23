Wednesday, August 23, 2023, 01:36



After six years of waiting, parents, teachers and students of the Libertas Secondary School (IES) in Torrevieja are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel. Since 2017, they have been suffering from the deterioration of the pillars of the center, which led to propping up part of the classrooms and the structure. The budget that was managed for the repair was initially set at 345,461 euros, but the contracting of the works was paralyzed by the presentation of appeals by the companies that opted for the tender and were excluded.

Now, the City Council has made the decision to withdraw from the framework agreement and has awarded an emergency contract to give the green light to the works. In an extraordinary Local Government Board, the Consistory approved the tender for the repair of the center for an amount of 275,000 euros to the company Excavaciones y Montajes Vigueras SL. The Murcian firm, specialized in construction and installation and assembly of pipes, has been one of the three companies invited to apply for the project.

This new agreement states that the works, which will last three months, will focus on repairing the damaged structures of the pillars, as well as renewing the stormwater networks. This measure is essential, since the deterioration of the interior framework of the pillars was caused by a problem of humidity due to leaks. The Councilor for Education, Ricardo Recuero, explains to LA VERDAD that the works will begin in the coming weeks, after holding a series of meetings with the management of the center and the parents. The mayor advances that they are waiting for a technical safety report that guarantees peace of mind to the educational community to coexist during the school day with the works without any risk.

Education contemplates making the classes compatible with the development of the works, which will last for three months

Recuero explains that the Generalitat will be asked for an increase in the annuity allocated to this center, set at 150,000 euros, in order to meet the cost of the repair. In this way, with a total budget of 2,470,391 euros, about 2,200,000 euros will be allocated for the second phase of the project. Although there is no start date yet, the objective is to expand the institute for training cycle classrooms. The center will open its doors on September 11 to house more than 800 students who, for now, will have to wait a little longer to be able to use the affected areas. Specifically, there are two Music classrooms, two Physics and Chemistry laboratories and another two in the Technology area. In addition, the professors of these departments have also been displaced to other rooms waiting for the center to be rehabilitated.

Associated centers



The associations of parents of IES Libertas students and the schools associated with this institute —CEIP Nuestra Señora del Rosario and Ciudad del Mar— are reluctant to start these works in the middle of the 2023-2024 school year. They affirm that they do not see it entirely clear that the repairs are carried out while the center is in operation and they want guarantees that this does not pose any risk to the students and the staff of the center.

Mothers and fathers in these centers have struggled for years to get a Secondary School in good condition. From the associations they point out that they have felt deceived by the City Council: “They have been lying to us for months.” In addition, they allude to the fact that, since the current Councilor for Education is the director of CEIP Ciudad del Mar, they feel that they are “constantly controlled.” In this line, the parents’ associations highlight that there have been many parents who have tried to transfer their children to other institutes due to the lack of information and action by the City Council and that there is a lot of “concern and uncertainty” among the educational community.

The teachers of the IES Libertas have also been during all these years putting pressure on the competent administrations. Last year, they wrote a letter addressed to the Territorial Directorate of Education in which they expressed their fear over the serious situation in which the center finds itself, going so far as to request the closure and relocation of the students. The Territorial Directorate of Education of the Generalitat responded to the teachers with a report in which they indicated that there were no risks and that, therefore, the educational activity could continue.

School Number 14 will be shielded against the risk of flooding As an extraordinary measure, the Torrevieja City Council is also processing the contract for the redevelopment of the so-called Number 14 school. It is a center built with prefabricated classrooms, located on Avenida de los Nenúfares and close to the CEIP Inmaculada barracks and the plot of the new Colegio Amanecer. The figure to which the works contract amounts is 185,276 euros, with a term of execution of one month, after which period students and teaching staff may begin to use it. The new center has been enabled in order to alleviate as much as possible the problem that Torrevieja is dragging with the increase in students since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine. The school has a double line profile (six classrooms for Early Childhood Education and twelve for Primary), and can accommodate a total of 486 students. In addition, it has a school canteen and two units for 2-year-old schoolchildren. The prefabricated classrooms have been rented by the Generalitat for three years, a period in which it is expected that the brick school in Villa Amalia can be built. In this new plot, close to the N-332 road, corrective works will also be carried out to reduce the risk of flooding in the center.