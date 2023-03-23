What is Ramadan?

Ramadan is the holy month for islamic religion and according to the Muslim calendar, today officially begins, even in Italy. It is a period of about 29 – 30 days in which believers around the world observe fasting from food and drink during the day and total abstinence from sexual intercourse, to devote themselves to prayer and meditation to commemorate the revelation of the Koran from the angel Gabriel to the prophet Mohammed, which took place in the month of Ramadan in 610 AD

THE there are about 1.6 billion Muslims in the world and therefore it is undoubtedly a moment of great impact even in societies that do not profess the same religious faith.

The most representative cornerstone refers to one of the 5 pillars of the Islamic religion, which is Sawm, or fasting from sunrise to sunset. The others are precisely: the testimony of faith (Shahadah), the prayer 5 times a day facing Mecca (Salat), the pilgrimage to the sacred mosque once in a lifetime (Hajj) and the ritual donation of wealth (Zakat).

Subscribe to the newsletter

