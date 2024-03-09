Despite weeks of demonstrations, private universities will soon be allowed to operate in Greece. A narrow majority in the Greek parliament agreed late on Friday evening to the proposal to open university education in the country to providers other than the current state universities. In recent weeks, students across the country have protested against the Greek government's proposal.

On Friday, demonstrations in the capital Athens even got out of hand, when participants threw petrol bombs at the police, who responded with tear gas. Seven police officers and nine demonstrators were injured.

The proposal to equate degrees from private, not-for-profit universities with degrees from state universities received 159 votes in favor in a 300-member parliament, Greek media reported. The proposal gives foreign universities the opportunity to open branches in Greece.

Less value

According to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, opening up university courses could ensure that fewer Greek young people choose to study abroad. Many young people do not return to Greece after their education. According to the Greek government, this exodus of highly educated young people is damaging the economy, which is still recovering from the debt crisis at the beginning of the last decade. The opening should also ensure more competition and therefore a higher level, Mitsotakis said during a speech in which he defended the proposal.

Opponents believe that allowing private, possibly mainly foreign, universities will make the diplomas of state universities less valuable. Students have therefore peacefully protested against the law for weeks. Friday, several hours before the vote in parliament, was the only time things got out of hand. Opposite news agency Reuters one of the protesters said Friday that he is afraid that when he finishes his education at the state university, he will not be able to get a job anywhere with his degree. “No young person can make plans for the future at this time. We only see dead ends.”

Currently, approximately 650,000 people study at Greek state universities. About 40,000 Greek young people study across the border. Greece spends 3 to 4 percent of its gross domestic product on education every year, Reuters writes. That's lower than the average of 4.7 percent in the European Union (The Netherlands spends about 5 percent). According to Mitsotakis, part of the new law also includes a higher budget for state universities.