The European Medicines Agency, EMA, recommended that the EU bloc countries use Paxlovid, Pfizer’s oral treatment that helps prevent serious cases of Covid-19. The authorization is only emergency, while the European regulator continues to review the data that arise around this pill.

Faced with the increase in Covid-19 cases and the arrival of the Omicron variant, Europe is trying to raise its defenses. The regulator of the community bloc, the European Medicines Agency (EMA, for its acronym in English) decided to recommend the emergency use of the pill developed by Pfizer to treat the disease.

This means that the governments of the European Union (EU) will be able to use it, under their individual decisions, while the EMA processes an official license. The Agency made the same announcement in November for the pill from the pharmaceutical company Merck, a similar treatment against Covid-19.

“The Agency’s recommendation can be used to support national approvals of the possible use of the medicine before commercial authorization,” the EMA said in a statement.

Pfizer’s pills, like those from Merck, can become an important tool to fight the pandemic: designed to prevent severe Covid-19, they are administered orally, which greatly facilitates their distribution. Before these proposals, all the treatments that existed had to be provided through injections.

In addition to this provisional green light, the EMA also assured that the so-called “continuous review” of the drug began on Monday, December 13, which involves reviewing data on the pill as it becomes available.

What do we know about Pfizer’s drug against Covid-19?

The treatment, called Paxlovid, could reduce hospitalizations and deaths from Covid-19 by 89%. These data come from a preliminary study developed by the pharmaceutical company itself with some 1,200 unvaccinated people who had at least one underlying disease that put them at risk of developing severe Covid-19.

Half of the group received Paxlovid and the other half received a placebo drug. Among those who took the treatment, there were 6 hospitalizations and no deaths, while those who only took the placebo had 41 hospitalizations and 10 deaths.

Treatment must be administered during the first five days after the diagnosis of Covid-19 and consists of two pills with two different active ingredients: PF-07321332 and ritonavir, an antiretroviral that is currently used against HIV.

Thus, Paxlovid prevents the Covid-19 virus from replicating in the body by preventing a SARS-CoV-2 protein, essential for its reproduction, from working properly.

Antivirals, towards a new drug grab?

Both the Merck and Pfizer treatments have been a source of hope, precisely because of the ease of being able to treat Covid-19 with a pill that significantly reduces the serious symptoms of the disease.

Indeed, it was seen as an opportunity to avoid hospitalizations and deaths in countries that have had lagging access to coronavirus vaccines.

However, in the same way that many high-income countries contributed to the vaccine hoarding, several governments in the global north have secured the purchase of large quantities of these antivirals.

Without going any further, approximately 15% of the treatments that Pfizer can produce in 2022 already have a buyer. The United States has already bought 10 million treatments, without going any further, of the 80 that the pharmaceutical company can manufacture next year.

With EFE and Reuters