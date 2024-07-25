From today, signatures for propositive and abrogative referendums can also be collected online. The Decree of the President of the Council of Ministers (Dpcm) was published today in the Official Journal, which provides for the activation of the new digital platform dedicated to collecting signatures for referendums. The platform is designed to facilitate the digital signature of abrogative or constitutional referendums, and legislative initiatives of a popular nature.

With this new project initiative, managed by the Department for Technological Innovation of Justice through the General Directorate of Automated Information Systems, the Ministry of Justice reaffirms its commitment to promoting innovative tools aimed at facilitating the active participation of citizens and ensuring more accessible and transparent democratic processes. The system, which has obtained the opinion of the Guarantor for the protection of personal data, can be used by the promoters of referendum proposals and by the offices of the Court of Cassation and the Chambers, to manage all phases of the process of collecting supporters’ signatures in digital format. The system then verifies the presence and validity of the signatures, through interoperability with the National Registry of Resident Population (ANPR) system, at the registry offices of the municipalities where the citizens who signed the proposals are resident.

Nordio: “Crucial for political participation”

“The platform represents a crucial innovation for political participation in Italy and places the Ministry and our country at the forefront of the use of digital technologies to support democracy,” said Justice Minister Carlo Nordio.

Magi: “Victory of +Europe”

“Finally we are here: it is possible to sign referendums with a digital signature and for free on the platform created by the government. It is something we have been asking for years and we fought almost three years ago now with Mario Staderini, with the Coscioni association, with Marco Gentili to obtain this tool that simplifies the exercise of the political rights of citizens to promote referendums”, says the secretary of +Europa Riccardo Magi after the publication of the law in the Official Journal.

“With an amendment of ours in 2021, this platform became a reality, or rather it became law and the law provided for its entry into force in January 2022. Three years have passed. Now we have to see how it will work because the government, as always, has bad habit, has not shared anything – he adds -. So let’s see exactly how it will work, if it will have all the features and the operativity but in any case it is important news, let’s use it for democracy and for the rule of law starting from the Referendum on differentiated autonomy and on the Rosatellum electoral law and we hope to be able to use it immediately for other imminent referendum initiatives”.