BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – The Bundestag is pushing the billions in the expansion of the power grid. The parliament passed a new federal requirement plan on Thursday evening, which includes 35 new projects – for example a new direct current corridor from Schleswig-Holstein to the Ruhr area.

Thanks to the construction of thousands of kilometers of pipeline, the wind power, which is mainly produced in northern Germany, will be brought to industrial centers and the south of the republic. Of the almost 7,700 kilometers of the electricity line targeted as part of the energy transition, only around 1,300 kilometers have been completed last summer, according to the Federal Network Agency ./ax/DP/he