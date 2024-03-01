Praised at the end of the 90s by the TV imitation of Corrado Guzzanti's Funari which described its “magic” in the mouth, the mortadella (from the Latin 'murtatum' – meat finely minced in the mortar) can also be definitively approved in diets. “The precious role that mortadella has played in Italian culture, however, is apparently not accompanied by conscious consumption of it, which some consider to be a fatty, heavy and difficult to digest food. But is this really the case on a nutritional level? Not really: it contains proteins of high biological value where all the essential amino acids and numerous micronutrients are present, as well as minerals such as iron, phosphorus and zinc. This is why mortadella can be included in all diets“. The immunologist explains it to Adnkronos Salute Mauro Minelliresponsible for the South of the Personalized Medicine Foundation and professor of Fundamentals of dietetics and nutrition at Lum University.

Mortadella “has a notable satiating value, thanks to its high protein value. As it is rich in group B vitamins, it helps metabolic processes, i.e. those processes which, if well calibrated, allow fats, proteins and carbohydrates to cooperate effectively to offer energy to our body”, continues Minelli. “The many minerals present in mortadella brilliantly support the immune system and together with the proteins they help those who need a diet with high nutritional value, first of all athletes – underlines the immunologist-nutritionist – Mortadella is, compared to meat red, richer in unsaturated fats, among which we must mention omega 3, omega 6 and omega 9, which are very useful for our health. This food is known for its high content of oleic acid which stimulates the production of hormones, regeneration of cell membranes and energy production”.

“It is clear that, like all cured meats, mortadella cannot and must not be eaten in large quantities, because the risk of overweight and obesity is around the corner, in addition to the problems resulting from excessive availability of fats in the blood. Let's not forget that, since it is pork, which is notoriously histamine-liberating, there can always be unpleasant consequences lurking, especially for allergy sufferers. For the rest, as good Italians we can enjoy the taste of mortadella with a nice bite of tasty happiness “, concludes Minelli.