Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

Split

The traffic light federal government decides to purchase an Arrow 3 missile parachute for Germany. The procurement schedule is set.

Munich/Berlin – Germany will soon be defending its airspace with a missile shield. This was decided by the German Bundestag at the suggestion of the traffic light government made up of SPD, Greens and FDP in the course of the presentation of the new national security strategy.

Arrow 3: Germany decides to buy anti-missile shield from Israel

According to the Federal Ministry of Defense, a pre-contractual agreement with the Israeli government is to be concluded by the end of 2023 to procure the missile defense system including Arrow 3 guided missiles. By the end of 2025, according to the federal government’s plans, the Bundeswehr should be able to set up a protective shield against long- and medium-range missiles over Germany like a kind of dome. “With the procurement of the Arrow weapon system, the capability gap in territorial missile defense will be closed as quickly as possible,” says the ministry.

According to Germany’s ideas, the Israeli government must now “make advance payments and commission the construction of manufacturing and production in a timely manner,” the authority from Berlin explained further: “This can speed up the procurement process by six months.”

The mobile launch pad of an Arrow 3 missile system. (symbol photo) © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

The missile defense system can “detect and intercept ballistic missiles all around. The Arrow 3 guided missile destroys long-range enemy missiles outside the earth’s atmosphere with a direct hit (hit-to-kill),” explains the Ministry of Defense. Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (The Greens) has indicated that Germany will spend billions on the protective shield.

Arrow 3: Annalena Baerbock justifies the purchase of a missile shield

“Sadly, since February 24 last year, the biggest threat to our peace and freedom in Europe has been this Russian government, the Russian regime. The Russian President has forced us to invest more in our own defense than we have done so far,” explained the Green politician in ZDF’s “heute journal”: “It is known how many billions such a modern air defense costs. Those are completely different dimensions.”

Justifies German security policy: Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Die Grünen, left) in ZDF’s “heute journal”. © Screenshot ZDF

Loud BusinessInsider the costs for Arrow 3 including ammunition and training of the Bundeswehr personnel by the Israelis amount to an estimated 3.99 billion euros. The spectacular purchase, which has never been seen before in the Federal Republic, is to be paid for from the Bundeswehr special fund. FDP defense politician Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann had already met at the end of March on the sidelines of her party’s election campaign in Munich Merkur.de explains that the traffic light federal government is working intensively on the possible purchase of an Arrow 3 missile protection screen.

Arrow 3: Strack-Zimmermann assessed missile defense system in Israel

The 65-year-old Rhinelander heads the Defense Committee in the German Bundestag. “The Iron Dome is out of the question for Germany. The Arrow 3 is relevant, as is the American Patriots,” said the FDP politician when asked, who works closely with Federal Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) in Berlin, as she herself emphasized: “I think a lot of him.”

arrow 3 “Arrow” (English = arrow) is a missile defense system from Israeli production to combat long- and medium-range missiles. The Arrow system missiles have a range of up to 100 kilometers and can fly into the stratosphere. They are primarily intended to combat surface-to-surface missiles. The missile launch pads are mounted on a mobile low-loader truck. The Arrow system includes an IAI EL/M-2080 “Green Pine” radar system and several missile carriers, which are to be set up at various locations across the country and are intended to form a missile protection shield.

At the time, she also mentioned an advantage of Arrow 3: “It protects Israel from missiles that leave the hemisphere for a few seconds and then reappear.” permanently protected against rocket attacks by the radical Islamic Palestinian organization Hamas. Iron Dome didn’t convince her at the time, but Arrow 3 did.

IRIS-T SLM: Germany procures six units of the air defense system

The Federal Ministry of Defense writes about the preparations for the purchase: “The system will help protect the population and critical infrastructure in Germany and strengthen NATO’s air defense capabilities.” IRIS-T SLM procured, which is used in the Ukraine war. (pm)