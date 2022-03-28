Excellent news for Ansu Fati and for Xavi Hernández, Barça coach who hopes to be able to count again before the end of the season with the young Spanish striker of Bisauguinian origin. After two months of recovery following a conservative treatment in Madrid, Ansu Fati returned this Monday afternoon to group training with the Barça first team.

After passing the medical tests that were carried out this morning and receiving the go-ahead from the doctors, the Barça ’10’ jumped onto the pitch at the Ciudad Deportiva Joan Gamper to exercise alongside his teammates. The club has wanted to convey this hopeful news through a video in which you can see the Barça ’10’ climbing the stairs that lead to the pitch. His teammates were waiting for him there, receiving him with a standing ovation.

Ansu Fati has not stopped working to return as soon as possible and in the best shape after relapse of his serious knee problems first and muscle later. In principle, the intention of the doctors, recuperators and technicians is to continue very calmly before he can participate again in an official Barça match. However, there is speculation that the Spanish international could be part of the squad against Rayo Vallecano on April 24 at the Camp Nou.

In addition to the expected return of the ‘young Barça attacker’ to collective work in a very weak week, marked once again by the exodus of internationals with their respective national teams, the Barça club has confirmed that Sergio Busquets and Ousmane Dembélé have rejoined training and that Ander Astralaga, from Barça B, has also trained with the first team this afternoon.

Fear of the operating room



Contrary to the opinion of several doctors, including Ricard Pruna, head of Barça’s medical services recovered for the cause by order of Xavi Hernández, at the end of January Ansu Fati refused to undergo surgery for the fifth time. In this case, he had to recover from the rupture in the proximal tendon of the biceps femoris of his left leg that he suffered in the extra time of the Copa del Rey round of 16 match against Athletic, played on January 20 in San Mamés.

Previous bad experiences with the left meniscus and the lack of unanimity in his environment led him to opt for conservative treatment. He thus avoided the bad experience of visiting the operating room, which Ansu has become afraid of, and a longer recovery process, of at least four and a half months. Now, she will return earlier but, according to specialists in the field, the risk of relapse will always be greater.