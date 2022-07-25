The Plenary approved yesterday, with the votes against of PP and Vox, the conclusion of a long-term credit operation worth 2.3 million euros to finance the part that corresponds to the City Council in the construction of section 3 of the Center Round. The mayor, Diego José Mateos, said that the payment of that amount must be made in 2023 and that it is necessary to start the procedures for the loan now because it may take several months. He announced that the intention of the government team is to finance the works on the ring road with the sale of the Pasarela municipal parking spaces, located in the Plaza de Curtidores, and that resorting to credit will be the alternative option if the sale is not finally completed. materialize.

The municipal groups unanimously approved the expropriation of a 220 square meter plot of land on the Camino Viejo del Puerto to convert it into a green area. Mateos explained that the site is located at the confluence with the Rambla de Las Chatas and at the rear of the Princesa building, rebuilt after the 2011 earthquakes. the Old Way of the Port. The expropriation is carried out by mutual agreement with the owners, who showed their agreement with the start of the file and with the valuation of the land at 60,000 euros.

It was also agreed to modify the local ordinance regulating the collective urban passenger transport service to make effective in September the 30% reduction in the price of the urban bus voucher approved by the Government of Spain. The Community will be asked to supplement these aids until reaching 50 or 60%, said Mateos.

Agreement to expand the offer of the university campus with degrees in Medicine, Dentistry and Podiatry



Emergency School



In addition, the statutes of the public school of Emergencies of the City Council of Lorca (Epeslor) were approved initially, with the votes against IU. Mateos stressed that during the pandemic, the personnel of the municipal emergency service trained professionals from other municipalities and “we want to regulate it and establish rates for the provision of these services.”

There was unanimity in plenary to name a square in the district of Ramonete, at the request of the neighbors, with the name of Miguel Calvo Zamora, who was mayor for years. In the county council of La Escucha, the park of the Los Jopos urbanization will be named after José González Ruiz ‘El mosquito’, an “endearing” neighbor, highlighted Mateos. In addition, the premises of the Lorca trade fair association in the Huerto de La Rueda will be named after the brothers Rafael and Manuel González Molina, who have been at the helm of the association in recent years.

At the request of the PP, it was unanimously agreed to make improvements to road safety in the district of Campillo and to renew infrastructure and services in Zarcilla de Ramos. At the request of the PSOE, the groups approved requesting from the Ministry of Education the implementation of the training cycle of carpentry and furniture and the arrangement and lighting of the La Almenara road, which runs parallel to the Lorca-Águilas highway, to the shopping center.

The IU motions to protect public health in Lorca and claim aid for public transport and the initiatives that the municipal group of Vox put on the table to solve the health and infrastructure problems of the district of Aguaderas and to cover the needs of people with hearing disabilities in the municipality.

The Ciudadanos initiative was unanimously approved for the development of the second phase of the University Campus of Socio-Sanitary Sciences and the expansion of its academic offer with new degrees such as Medicine, Dentistry, Orthopedics and Podiatry. Motions from Cs and the PP also prospered to demand from the central government the dignity and recognition of the lawyers of the ex officio shift and the payment of their fees in arrears this year.