The Food and Drug Administration granted full regulatory approval to Liquimbi, a drug manufactured by the Japanese company Eisai and the American company Biogen Pharmaceuticals.

Other drugs have so far only targeted symptoms of the progressive disease, but Likembi focuses on a protein in the brain called beta-amyloid, which is believed to be one of the main causes of Alzheimer’s disease.

Liquimbe is approved for people with mild cognitive impairment or early-stage Alzheimer’s disease.

The drug is given intravenously every two weeks, and experts recommend that patients undergo regular brain scans to monitor for any side effects.

And according to the British “Sky News” network, when researchers measured the effectiveness of the drug in a clinical trial, Lekembe slowed the progression of disease in people with mild cognitive impairment or early-stage disease by 27 percent over an 18-month period.

The Chicago-based Alzheimer’s Association applauded the FDA’s decision. Joanne Pike, the association’s president and CEO, said in a statement that the treatment may “give people in the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease more time to maintain their independence and do the things they love.”

It is worth noting that the cost of treatment with “Liquimbe” will cost an amount of 20,000 pounds sterling annually, equivalent to approximately 25,000 dollars.

About 6.7 million adults aged 65 and over suffer from Alzheimer’s disease in the United States, while about 900,000 people are affected by the disease in the United Kingdom.