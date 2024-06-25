Little by little the universe of films and products of D.C. It is rebuilt after failure after failure, and this is under the tutelage of James Gunnwho originally shaped the three films of Guardians of the Galaxy and now he is taking a new direction with his position as CEO of the movie division of the heroes of Marvel. This not only includes big-budget films, but also some series that will give space to characters who may not be as well-known or loved in the popular community.

It has recently been confirmed that a series of Green Lantern known as Lanternshas received the green light to be broadcast through the HBO and also the streaming platform called MAX. The same one that will be produced by Warner Bros. and also DC; which in turn will have eight full-length episodes. This is created as part of the first series experiment by the company, since the advertisements for the franchise of Harry Potter and It by Stephen King.

As confirmed James Gunnearly this year, the series will be directed by Chris Mundy (Ozark, True Detective: Night Country) and will be co-written by Mundy, Damon Lindelof (Watchmen, The Leftovers) and comic book writer Tom King Lindelof and King They are executive producers. The announcement also confirmed that it will be the first live-action series in the new DC universe. Gunn and Peter Safrana list that will later include action programs of Booster Gold, Paradise Lost, Waller and the second season of Peacemaker.

Here what was mentioned by Casey Bloyspresident and CEO of HBO and Max Content:

We’re thrilled to reunite with Chris Mundy and Damon Lindelof as they team up with Tom for this new version of DC’s ‘Green Lantern.’ As part of James and Peter’s vision for the DC Universe, this first new live-action series will mark an exciting new era.

As mentioned by Warner, Lanterns follow the new recruit John Stewart now the legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark Earth mystery as they investigate a murder in the heart of America. The roles of Hal and John have not yet been cast at this time and there is also no release date for the production.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: I don’t know if a Green Lantern series was really needed, but at least it could turn out well if the right cast is chosen.