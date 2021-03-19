Green Lantern, the film directed by Martin Campbell, is one of the most disapproved of titles by DC fans themselves. The fiercest critics classified it as an impersonal, unambitious and hackneyed work, which prevented Ryan Reynolds from daring to see the finished film.

A decade after its premiere, the protagonist decided to watch the film. “I only read my parts in the script, so I am genuinely excited to see this,” he announced on his official Twitter account to the surprise of all his followers.

“Maybe the Aviation Gin is talking, but Green Lantern wasn’t that big of a deal! Hundreds of people from the cast and crew did an incredible job. And even if it is not perfect, it is not a tragedy. Next time I won’t wait a decade to see it ”, were the actor’s words.

After this, he was encouraged to analyze a scene of his character in fiction. “God, a sequence from a tragic childhood memory showing the death of a father. Designed to create a level of depth in our hero and well-earned empathy. Disney perfected this move, “he said.

Green Lantern promotional poster. Photo: Warner Bros

Shortly before watching the movie, the actor tweeted to ask fans: “Is it too early to order a Snyder Cut from this movie?” Although it is a joke, his followers responded that it would be an attractive idea to solve the flaws of the film, just as Zack Snyder did with Justice League.

Green Lantern – official synopsis

Live-action adaptation of the popular DC Comics character, Green Lantern. Hal Jordan (Ryan Reynolds), a test pilot, is offered a ring by a dying alien that grants him extraordinary powers. Thanks to this he is recruited for an intergalactic peace mission.