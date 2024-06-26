One of the projects that James Gunn announced when he took control of DC in film and television was a series of Green Lantern. Although no details of those in charge were given at that time, HBO has just announced the writers and showrunner for the first season.

HBO announced that it will be Damon Lindelof who will write this new Green Lantern series along with comic book writer Tom King. Lindelof was the creator and showrunner of the Watchmen series for the same network. The person in charge of the series will be Chris Mundy who in the past worked on ozarks for Netflix and on True Detective: Night Land.

At the moment they have not announced when we can expect the series of these protectors of the planet. However, we could expect it for 2025 or later, Well, the movie Superman: Legacy will begin the new universe of which this production will be a part and will premiere in July 2025

Source: DC Comics

In addition to those in charge of the series of Green LanternHBO shared some details of its first season. This will have eight episodes and would involve the characters of Hal Jordan and Jon Stewart as a partner investigating a murder. Do you think it’s good?

What else do we know about the Green Lantern series?

When he announced it at the time, James Gunn assured that the series of Green Lantern would focus on the aspect that they are special police. Curiously, he mentioned that the tone would be similar to that of True Detective, only using these well-known comic book characters.

In the series we will find that Hal Jordan is already a veteran member of these vigilantes, while Stewart is a rookie. Apparently we can expect a Men in Black-like interaction with a master guiding his disciple through this whole new world of the law. When do you think it will be released?

