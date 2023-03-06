Red Bull without opponents in Bahrain

For about forty laps we believed that the Bahrain GP would go by as smoothly as one soporific chamomile, enlivened only by some good duels in the middle of the group. Suddenly everything happened: Leclerc who retires, the Aston Martin who with hard tires makes everyone understand (including me, I admit it) that he is not a flash in the pan, Alonso stripping Sainz and so on. Looking for a second strength, in this world championship already apparently handed over to Redbullying, is really tiring: it would be better to start from the third, due to the evident lack of a direct competitor of Max&Co. But this third, at least in Bahrain, was not Ferrari. Because the true values ​​can be seen at the end of the race and not on Saturday afternoon.

Imperfect Ferrari power unit check

What may have happened? Charles’ problem with the electronic engine management may have been a shock to Fred Vasseur, but what he opens is similar to what had already been seen the morning before the race during the start-up, i.e. starting the engines in the pits . Replacing the battery pack and ECU was probably a little more than ‘precautionary’. There could be many causes, but now we are not interested in being engineers: if such troubles happen in the first race, and in the garage even before on the track, one must think that something, in the development and control processes of the Power Unit, was not perfect. And this no team can afford. It is one thing to say that the goal for 2023 is always and in any case to have maximum performance, it is quite another to confuse the objectives with reality. An alarm that had already been raised in January.

SF-23 not living up to expectations

It is now fashionable to read the future of Ferrari in Leclerc’s expressions: but if the driver’s disappointment was evident, it is also clear that the PU problem can be remedied. Rather, reliability aside, if the SF-23 had lived up to expectations, Sainz would have saved at least the minimum wage by finishing on the podium. And instead he gave in to an Alonso who is a consolation for all of the fans of F1, already precociously afflicted by the fear of being bored throughout the year (and let’s wait a moment, right?). The problems that Ferrari had seen in testing came out even more clearly. Tire management – ​​in this case, the rear – is critical, a probable sign of an aerodynamic imbalance that affects balance. Sakhir is a classic ‘rear limited’ track, where the rear tires go into crisis first, stressed by the traction corners. It is practically certain that the problem will not reoccur on other circuits, but it does not mean that others will not crop up.

Courage Aston Martin

When the AMR23 came out, a friend who works at Aston Martin confided in me right away: we tried, with a courageous project. After all, after 2022, they had very little to lose. But in addition to taking risks at the table – so to speak – from the drawing, Stroll’s team has also been busy on the market, with a selective recruitment among competing engineers (all or almost all in the UK, however, have you noticed? ). To those who complain that F1 today does not value the human factor enough, I would reply that the machines are always made by terrestrial bipeds. From Ferrari, on the other hand, a logical development was expected that filled the holes of the F1-75. Instead these holes, stopwatch in hand, have become chasms.

Guilty Vasseur

It is absurd to place all the blame on the newcomer Vasseur, given that SF-23, as we have often been pointed out, is the daughter of the previous management. The new Team Principal is moving in the organizational/sporting field e as an example, the team appreciated the decision to save a set of tires for the Leclerc race, sacrificing the now academic pole hunt. Decision which then, in the face of facts, turned out to be irrelevant, given that Red Bull is also strong with chewing gum. Charles passed Perez at the start not because of his shiny treads, but because Checo stalled. Then the escape of the Reds didn’t last, but it was right to try.

Let’s give Ferrari time

Before tearing off my clothes, however, I’ll go back to expressing my humble opinion: this Ferrari is not just an evolution of the previous one, but a work in progress. I think the concept behind the design was something like ‘if we develop we come second, who knows if we dare’. For this reason, many experiments have been seen and are being seen on the SF-23, such as the single-pylon wing – to reduce drag – which has proven to be clearly inadequate. Unfortunately, even with the most advanced technologies it is difficult to simulate the stresses of the track. I want to be optimistic, even if I’ve always been very bad at it: and continue to think that behind fairly similar shapes there is another aerodynamic concept, which aims to enhance speed in a straight line. A concept that is decidedly immature for now, but with this crazy climate it could mature even before time.