When the heat is on, one of the most desired places are the swimming pools. We have them ultra present among the collective references: it is that space full of cool and refreshing water in which we can spend the afternoon, the antidote to the escalation of temperatures, especially when the sea is far away.

But, as our sensitivity to the uses of water and chemicals increases, there are also a few questions about swimming pools and their consumption of resources. Will we ever have to sacrifice one of our summer favorites to be more environmentally friendly? Or can they be sustainable pools?

“If a swimming pool is built as such, yes”, Luis San Narciso, the president of ASEPPI, the Spanish Association of Swimming Pool Professionals, answers this last question without any doubt. Of course, when talking about a pool, he insists, it is not simply having made a hole in the ground to fill it with water.

If a pool is built well —and here San Narciso regrets that we don’t always listen to professionals—, things will have been well calculated in terms of water use, energy efficiency, and climate control, so that not only water evaporation is reduced —and, promises, there are already very cheap solutions to achieve it—but also so that the use can be continued. “There is no greater waste than using it for only 15 days,” he says. “The pool of the future has to take everything into account,” he says. The present one is already working in that direction.

“Contemporary swimming pools are full of good intentions”, writes Anabel Vázquez in ‘Piscinosofía’, recently published by Libros del KO. The swimming pools have been, she lists, an alteration of the landscape and a source of consumption of a lot of energy and many chemicals. But, as Vázquez points out, the pools themselves are reinventing themselves to try to reduce their impact. There is now regular talk of water reuse protocols or alternatives to chlorine have begun to be tested.

San Narciso does not believe that chlorine will disappear imminently, but confirms that there are promising technologies that allow the same objectives to be achieved without using the substance. He also said that the trend is that, to make the leap to these other solutions. This is how he speaks, for example, of ultraviolet light, which already achieves very high percentages of success when it comes to keeping the waters clean.

And of course these are all issues that the pool industry is thinking about and already working on. “Pool builders are sensitive to these issues,” he says. “We believe that it is an opportunity for us,” she adds, to convey to consumers how things can be done well. A pool “lasts a lifetime” and can even be, he says, a potential water reserve.

Ecosystems in the garden



At the same time that the industry applies new protocols, what are known as natural pools are also emerging, in which the cleaning processes are in the hands of nature. This is how they have the organic farm La Donaira, in Andalusia. Vázquez points out in his book that you can cross swimming with a toad. Of course, there is a frog, confirms María Centeno, the farm’s communication manager. Also the occasional wasp. It is normal: it is fresh water and, therefore, it is part of nature. “It’s like bathing in a river,” she says.

“The pool, as such, is a pool, when you restore it you see it as a pool,” he says. “It’s not a static pool concept,” he says. The stones are responsible for filtering the water, which flows from a spring and follows a natural process and a “circular system”. From the pool it passes to the irrigation of the fields. In a way, they are “techniques that have been used all my life in the field.”

In fact, it is precisely all that life generated by ecological or natural pools that opens the door to a completely different vision of what they suppose, one that even calls for a change in semantics. For Íñigo Elorduy, from the BioNova company, his thing is not exactly swimming pools: “It is an ecological pond.” “It is a water that is alive, that works with the microorganisms that are in it,” he points out. It is that living environment that is in charge of keeping it clean — the water is “completely crystal clear,” he assures, just like what we would find in a lake or a river — because it works like any aquatic ecosystem would. Indeed, you bathe in it, but the interesting thing, in reality, is not that you can do it. It’s everything else.

Dragonflies fly in its ponds and surely the occasional frog will approach. “They are living spaces and they are all year round,” says the specialist. As the seasons go by, so does what happens in those ponds. If every morning you sit down to watch what happens while you drink your coffee, every day you will see something different. None is, in fact, exactly the same, because it adapts not only to the taste of those who have ordered it but also to the place where it is.

Ecological pools —or ponds, as Elorduy prefers— are still in the minority in Spain, compared to what happens in other European countries. Elorduy calculates that only 2% of the pools in the country are, so there is still a lot of margin. They are noticing a high citizen interest.

In fact, and in another interesting twist on what can be achieved by creating aquatic ecosystems, plants not only serve to create ponds in which people can bathe, they could also allow water to be recovered. Thus, purifying fecal water using this living infrastructure is possible: it is the plants that make it stop being gray. To take water purification anywhere —something that, the expert recalls, the European Union requires— this could be an accessible solution. The plants are in charge of doing the work and not a treatment plant with all its associated costs.

climate shelter



But, going back to swimming pools and their role in summer, they also have another aspect, a social one that is quite crucial when thinking about sustainability from the point of view of the people themselves. Vázquez talks about it in his book when he addresses the swimming pool projects of the first half of the 20th century, which opened as access points to leisure and sports for the population with a democratizing will. You might not be able to go to the beach, but you could swim there.

Luis San Narciso also remembers it, bringing it to the present: “Swimming pools fulfill a very important social value, so that people can have access to well-being and health.” In cities where it is very hot in summer, such as Madrid, the network of public swimming pools is, in the end, a climate refuge, which its inhabitants can use.