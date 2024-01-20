Doha (AFP)

The Saudi national team is looking to secure a qualification ticket to the round of 16 of the Asian Football Cup in Qatar, when it meets “modest” Kyrgyzstan, on Sunday, at Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium, in the second round of Group Six, while Oman seeks to compensate for its first loss, when… Thailand is in the same group.

“Al-Akhdar” began its campaign in the tournament with a hard-fought, but deserved, victory over Oman 2-1.

Oman took the lead in the first quarter of an hour, thanks to a penalty kick scored by Salah Al Yahyai, ​​and remained ahead until a quarter of an hour before the end of the match, when the “substitute” Abdul Rahman Gharib equalized, after a wonderful individual effort inside the area, before giving the Saudi captain Ali Al Bulayhi a dramatic victory. For his team in stoppage time.

The Saudi national team performed well, especially in the second half, after the shock of the own goal, and it seemed clear that it had great depth on the bench of reserve players to change the outcome of any match.

The last time the Saudi national team reached the final was in 2007, when it lost to Iraq with a goal by Younis Mahmoud. Then it was eliminated from the group stage in the 2011 Qatar edition, and from the same round in Australia in 2015, then from the 16th final in the Emirates 2019 by falling to Japan. As for his third and final title, he achieved it in 1996.

On the other hand, the Kyrgyz national team did not offer anything in its opening match against Thailand, and lost to them 0-2, but Kyrgyzstan also realizes that it lost its first two matches in the last edition in the UAE in 2019, before it beat the Philippines 3-1, in its third match, It ensured qualification to the second round, where it lost to the UAE 2-3.

In the second match, at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, within the same group, Oman will meet Thailand.

The Omani team showed great combativeness against its Saudi counterpart, but its players became tired in the last minutes, and they paid the price, which was pointed out by its coach, Branko Ivanovic, when he said after the match that fatigue was one of the main reasons for our late loss, praising the fighting spirit of his team members.

In four appearances in the finals, Oman reached the second round once in the last edition.