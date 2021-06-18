NJust a few days after the Greens’ election manifesto was passed, their candidate for chancellor submitted a “pact between industry and politics” that closes an important gap. So far, the Greens have not given too much thought to how German industry can be protected in international competition if it is burdened with high costs by climate protection and is to rely on investments that do not pay off.

For this purpose, “climate contracts” are provided in the election program, which Annalena Baerbock now spells out in more detail. The chemical and steel industry will be pleased. Because what the green candidate for chancellor is proposing is in their interests.

Baerbock is gaining credibility

The core of the green concept is the state compensation for additional costs that arise from investments in climate-neutral technology. This is nothing new. As a pilot project, such “climate agreements” accompany the so-called National Hydrogen Strategy recently adopted by the federal government.

The reason for this is that chemical and steel companies will be at the end of their game in 2030. Until then, the climate targets can be achieved by perfecting conventional processes. The stricter goals afterwards are only within reach with new technology, some of which still has to be developed, but in any case has no prospect of competitiveness.

In other words: Germany is threatened with deindustrialization with all ruinous consequences. German politics would never become a model for a radical climate protection policy. The Greens also had to accept that at some point.

Baerbock thus gains credibility. The party, however, cultivates taboos and its old mistrust that “the corporations” cannot do what politicians want. Why banning the internal combustion engine when climate agreements could mean that it has a future?

With their pact, Baerbock can no longer claim that the Greens would have to come first to show how climate protection works. They are good at raising goals. How to do it, they run after them.