In times when the theme of decarbonisation is on the agenda, as a challenge for future change, it is inevitable to focus more and more on renewable energy sources. In addition to those whose technology is already industrialized (and on which we should clearly focus more), and in use for several years, there is another that could give a contribution Really decisive for decarbonisation.

L'green hydrogen, a clean variant of hydrogen, is not directly available in nature, and requires a process for its production. The objective we set ourselves, regarding this form of energy, is precisely a perfect e complete industrialization of its production. But how is green hydrogen produced?

The production of green hydrogen

Green hydrogen always comes from a production process 100% sustainable. For it, we start from a process of electrolysis of water in particular electro-chemical cells, which generates the precious green hydrogen. In turn, green hydrogen generates energy and water vapor, all without any trace of pollution. A clean energy that presents itself, in itself, as a very valid substitute for fossil fuels.

First of all, because it can be product practically everywhere, without there being any countries which, due to geographical conditions, are excluded from production. And then also because its storage is very easy, which makes it usable in many different sectors, from thermal production for industrial and civil use to distribution Of gas domestic, passing through the substitution of fuels in transport.

To be considered a completely renewable source, however, one requirement remains to be met: one should proceed withelectrolysis of thewaterfall employing in turn, exclusively, power electricity coming from others sources renewable. Otherwise, as the production technique changes, it could no longer be defined as green hydrogen. Just to be clear, in the event that the energy used for electrolysis only has a partial share coming from renewable sources, the final product would be considered blue hydrogen. Where the aforementioned share is instead equal to zero, with electrolysis generated entirely from electricity coming from fossil fuels, we would find ourselves faced with gray hydrogen.

Green hydrogen in the EU's plans

The EU is also aiming for the progressive adoption of green hydrogen, having fully understood its advantages potential. In particular, with a massive use of totally renewable hydrogen as an energy source, the goals established inAgreement Of Paris they would become much more easily achievable.

The plan envisaged by the agreement is long-termand expects, by 2050the achievement of the so-called “climate neutrality”, a substantial parity between CO2 emissions on the one hand and the absorption of the same factor on the other.

Green hydrogen and the prospects for its use

The question, at this point, comes spontaneously: when will we be able to count on one resource Like this precious, what is green hydrogen? The prerogatives are all there, including the interest of many countries, as well as the EU itself. More and more states are disbursing financing for the development of technological solutions for the 100% sustainable production of hydrogen.

Obtaining green hydrogen, however, is not so immediate, at least in terms of costs. At present, we need solutions that can cut The exorbitant costswhich pose a limit to the industrial-scale production of green hydrogen.

In the research sector, however, there is a lot of confidence that it will soon be possible to reduce the costs of producing it. On the other hand, also the request market should increase exponentially, once the best production technology is available. A question that will further contribute to cushioning the impact of costs on supply. In the considered perspective, the final price will be able to reach the same level as that of gas currently used in homes, if not at a lower price.

Currently, in every energy market, green hydrogen is undoubtedly the most expensive source, but theI commit from the companies energy, as well as in various countries, is proceeding in the direction of expanding the availability of this resource. We could cite, as an example, Enel's program which aims to exceed the production threshold of 2 GW by 2030, or theobjective of the Netherlands to become the first producer of green hydrogen. Objective for which it allocates significant resources on an annual basis.

Ultimately, although we cannot yet speak of an extensive application of the new green energy, it is not certain that the mass adoption of green hydrogen is that far away. We could get there much sooner than we think.