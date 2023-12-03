Independiente Medellín showed that it wants the title, that it is hungry for glory, that it doesn’t mind taking whatever it has to take.

What happened this Sunday at Parque Estadio Sur in Envigado was a major humiliation: he did what he wanted with Nacional, he went over him, He beat them 0-5 and depends on himself to qualify on the last date. If not later, Millonarios does not lose to América in Cali. A blue defeat gives way to the dispute for the title.

Unfortunately, the classic paisa ended in the worst way, due to the bad behavior of the Nacional fans, who from 0-3 began to throw explosive devices and then, with five inside, they threw all kinds of objects, which caused Judge Jhon Hinestroza will end the game in the 80th minute.



It was the biggest win by Medellín against Nacional in all of history, surpassing April 1-5, 1979.

Medellín scored goals of all shapes, colors and flavors against a team that was poorly stopped, poorly planned, that was never a rival and that could have eaten more goals. He first wanted to attack the DIM, but he left a lot of space behind him and the ‘Powerful One’ took advantage of it: After six minutes, Brayan León Muñiz was one-on-one with Harlen Castillo: the goalkeeper saved with his foot, but even luck helped Medellín, because it fell to León again to score with his left foot.

Naiconal vs. DIM, suspended.



Medellín was not only lethal in the 18. Also from outside the area: At 32, in another counterattack, León Muñiz enabled Edwuin Cetré and he whipped the ball and hit the ball at an angle to Castillo.

To complete, Nacional lost its only brand midfielder, Jhon Fredy Duque, with a broken nose in a collision with Luciano Pons and coach Jhon Bodmer brought in Nelson Deossa, with which the greens were left without a filter, exposed to the worst.

The second half, even better for DIM

Bodmer tried to rethink the game with the entry of Óscar Perea for Jayder Asprilla, but any idea that the Nacional coach had raised was over in less than two minutes: Luciano Pons dodged even the gunpowder to win a ball on the right, join Daniel Torres and get back into the area to finish and score 0-3.

Nacional no longer had the courage to defend itself or attack well. He advanced lines to try to find the discount and was exposed to the fourth, the fifth, the sixth… Two more arrived: The fourth, at 60 minutes, came after a recovery by Diego Moreno and a deep pass to León Muñiz, who could not be stopped by Sergio Mosquera even with a slap of his hand: he arrived, eluded Castillo and scored 0-4.

And if a different formula was needed to put it inMedellín had the luxury of scoring its first free kick goal of the semester and the first since May. Diego Moreno scored it, at 66, in a terrible formation of the green barrier, which ate all the feint and ran out to cut when they had not kicked. The ball passed through the hands of Castillo, who looked surprised.

The next 14 minutes were torture for Nacional, who also saw how their own fans had just damaged the afternoon with fights among themselves and throwing objects, to such an extent that, ten minutes from the end, judge Hinestroza ended the game due to lack of guarantees.

Jose Orlando Ascencio

Sports Deputy Editor

@josasc

