The Holding Company (ADQ) launched a project to establish fully automated, high-tech greenhouses in the “Holding for Agricultural Technology” complex in Kizad, on an area of ​​​​10 hectares as a first stage, with the aim of increasing sustainable food crops and enhancing food security in the Emirates, in cooperation with a company specialized in providing Smart agricultural solutions that are suitable for climatic conditions. The project was designed in line with the concepts of sustainability, as the protected agricultural houses will operate with an effective cooling system that reduces carbon emissions and reduces water consumption, allowing the cultivation of tomatoes and cucumbers throughout the year in a carbon-free and controlled environment, while the second phase will witness the start of commercial production. and doubling the cultivated area to 20 hectares.

The project will allow consumers to obtain high-quality products that remain fresh for a longer period, and the expansion phase of the project will allow controlling production in line with the volume of demand in the local market. Experts in plant production will also collaborate with local researchers and agricultural engineers to encourage the development of technologies that are compatible with the climate conditions of the local environment, while training facilities will allow the transfer of knowledge to Emirati competencies.