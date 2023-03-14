Case Green, the EU Parliament approves the negotiating mandate on energy performance. FdI and Lega arise, Italy against

The European Parliament approves the directive green houses. After the discussion of the past few days had shown cracks in the majority in support of the directive, the vote of the Strasbourg Plenary today, 14 March, however saw the yeses prevail over the votes against: the text of the Itre commission (rapporteur, the Irishman Ciaran Cuffe) passed with 343 yes, 216 no and 78 abstained. Italy remains against it.

The approved text, with two amendments contrary to the rapporteur’s line, is the one approved by the Industry parliamentary commission, and provides for the energy class E by 2030 and energy class D by 2033 for residential buildings. The objective of the directive is to act as a priority on the 15% of the most energy-intensive buildings, which will thus be placed by the various member countries in the lowest energy class, G. In Italy, there are around 1.8 million residential buildings (out of the total of 12 million, according to Istat).

It is not the final act: the triloguethe phase of negotiations between European institutions (Council and Commission) which will lead to the definitive text.

