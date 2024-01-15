Energy efficiency of buildings, thirty-eight deputies voted in favor, 20 against and 6 abstained

The comission Industry of the European Parliament (Itre) approved the agreement reached between Parliament and Council on the directive for green houses. The votes in favor were 38; 20 were against and six abstained. voted by a majority a short while ago in Strasbourg in favor of the agreement reached in the trialogue with the Council on the directive on the energy efficiency of buildings, the so-called green homes directive. Adnkornos writes this, consulting parliamentary sources. Thirty-eight deputies voted in favor, 20 against and 6 abstained.

Case green, Lega: “Danger averted thanks to us”

“After a long process in the EU institutions, the revised and corrected text of the green homes directive. A measure which, as was thought by Brussels, would have hit Italian companies, workers and families hard. A threat averted thanks to the battles waged by the League in Europe and the commitment of the Italian government, which made common sense prevail on all the negotiating tables, sending all Euro-madness back to the sender”. So in a note to League MEPs Paolo Borchia (ID coordinator in the Itre commission) e Isabella Tovaglieri (Itre commission member, shadow rapporteur of the measure).

“It is positive that the obligation for citizens to adapt to the energy classes imposed by Europe has been eliminated, leaving this responsibility to individual member states with more reasonable times for renewal plans. However, some critical issues remain in a daughter initiative of the ideology of the Green deal, starting with the restructuring costs which, in a country with a particular real estate context like ours where houses are mostly owned, will still be heavy and will fall on an already problematic public debt situation. satisfaction for having escaped the danger, but we will continue to keep our guard up: Italians' homes cannot be touched”, add the MEPs

Case green, Beghin (M5s): “Meloni will have to reevaluate the super bonus”

“With the vote of the Industry Committee of the European Parliament comes the first green light for the agreement reached in the trilogue on the energy efficiency directive. This is a measure which, despite some downward compromises, it sets common objectives for the modernization of buildings, energy saving and the reduction of polluting emissions. Europe takes one path while the Meloni government takes the opposite one given that it has decided to tear the Superbonus to pieces”. This was stated in a note Tiziana Beghinhead of delegation of the 5 Star Movement in the European Parliament.

“However, we remind the forgetful majority that once this directive is definitively approved, Italy will have to implement it and approve a national plan for the renovation of its buildings. After so much opposition seasoned with a good dose of fake news, we are really curious to see what they will write, but above all where they will find the money to finance some restructurings that are mandatory. A serious and responsible government would not sign its own condemnation with the reform of the Stability Pact but would beat its fists in Europe for a new Recovery Fund that supports this transition because in the end it will be the EU that will force Meloni to reevaluate the Superbonus”, adds the MEP.

