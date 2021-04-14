Can Söder or Laschet also imagine that? The private broadcaster is warming up for election reporting, with the Greens as a prelude.

Federal election 2021: The candidate for chancellor: in-presentation of the Greens board is on April 19th (Monday).

In the evening, either Annalena Baerbock or Robert Habeck face it in the ProSieben interview.

The choice of moderators for the talk is unusual.

Berlin – The Greens choose unusual election campaign paths – and overturn prime-time TV on private television: On April 19, the day of the party’s chancellor candidate freestyle, from 8.15 p.m., their top candidate will be interviewed live on ProSieben. The series “Chernobyl” originally planned for the slot will be postponed 45 minutes.

The private broadcaster announced that ProSieben would “exclusively broadcast the first detailed conversation”. Of course, it is still unclear whether Robert Habeck or Annalena Baerbock will be guests.

In any case, the choice of two moderators is unusual: Katrin Bauerfeind and Thilo Mischke. Bauerfeind supports the advice team in the studio in the semifinals of the current “The Masked Singer” season. She became known through the Internet broadcast “Ehrensenf”. In the “Uncovered” series, Thilo Mischke currently accompanies people as a reporter “who move on and next to the ridge of what is allowed,” says the broadcaster. Politics meets pop.

The Greens in ProSieben prime time – also Söder, Laschet or Scholz?

Is ProSieben also planning a similarly prominent interview with Armin Laschet or Markus Söder or the SPD chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz? That is according to information from the media experts of DWDL.de not yet decided – and will probably also depend on the willingness of the parties.

The polls ahead of the general election are good for the Greens. Nevertheless, Habeck recently warned his party against “moral arrogance” and righteousness towards those who think differently. A prerequisite for success at the Bundestag election on September 26th is a “self-critical attitude towards power and the exercise of power”. The party should not only ensure majorities “in the extended green milieu”, but also address society as a whole.

Habeck agrees Greens for the federal election in 2021 – with sharp criticism of the Corona course

Habeck also warned the party against encroaching on personal freedoms. For example, the fight against the corona pandemic is “not a blueprint” for the fight against climate change. “Such encroachments on civil liberties must not occur just because politicians are not doing their homework,” said the 51-year-old.

“Radical political mistakes” were made in the corona pandemic, “said Habeck. They already knew in autumn that the next corona wave was coming. Hesitation and hesitation tore Germany and Europe into a serious crisis. The current loss of confidence in the CDU / CSU and federal politics as a whole is dangerous for society. Any malice and glee are forbidden at this point, “because trust in the political ability to act is the essence that democracy works”. (frs with material from dpa)