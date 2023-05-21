In an exceptional setting with 235,000 spectators in the stands Ferrari writes a page of motorsport history by winning the Nürburgring 24 Hours for the first time, one of the most famous endurance races in the world, now in its 51st edition. The result was achieved by the 296 GT3 of the Frikadelli team with the car driven by David Pittard, Felipe Laser, Nick Catsburg and Earl Bamber who celebrated their success by passing under the checkered flag after 161 laps, the longest distance ever completed during the German event. The perfect weekend was completed by the first place in the SP9 Pro Am class for the 296 GT3 of the WTM by Rinaldi Racing team.

SP9-class (GT3)

After the victory in the qualifying race in April, the 296 GT3 of Frikadelli Racing Team presented itself at the Nürburgring with the ambition of obtaining an important result during the event which saw 136 crews at the start, renewing the tradition of one of the most attended and complicated races at an international level, engaged on the track of over 25 kilometres, which combines the Northern Ring and the GP track.

Since the green flag, on Saturday at 4pm, the team has shown that it has the credentials to fight for victory by staying in the top positions. Both the performance in terms of speed and the constant pace allowed the Germans Pittard and Laser, the Dutch Catsburg and the New Zealander Bamber to quickly gain the lead of the race and maintain the leadership, occupying the first position for most of the competition. In the only delicate moment, in the initial stages when the 296 GT3 a due to a puncture sustained some damage, the technicians were able to carry out the repairs in record time by exploiting the constructive characteristics of the car, remaining within the time window of the pit stop for changing tires and refueling, therefore without accumulating any delay. In the final stages, the German team’s excellent strategy made it possible to anticipate the twentieth pit stop, allowing Pittard, at the wheel in the last session, to defend the advantage over the BMW of Dries Vanthoor, who finished 41 seconds behind.

SP9 Pro Am class

The weekend ends with another success for the Prancing Horse thanks to first place in class obtained by the 296 GT3 of the WTM by Rinaldi Racing team, with car number 20 entrusted to the crew made up of professionals and gentlemen formed by Leonard Weiss, Jochen Krumbach, Daniel Keilwitz and Indy Dontje (seventh overall at the checkered flag). A feat made even more precious by the fact that the Ferrari with the number 20 on its livery was able to record the absolute best time in the race equal to 8’08”006. The third Ferrari 296 GT3 entered in the race in the SP9 Pro Am category, that of Racing One, reached the finish line in fifteenth position overall and fourth in class Christian Kohlhaas, Stefan Aust, Luca Ludwig and Johannes Stengel.

The roll of honor

The new 296 GT3 made its debut in January at the 24 Hours of Daytona, the first round of the Endurance Cup of the 2023 Imsa SportsCar Championship. The first class podium (SP9 Pro Am) was recorded in March, again at the Nürburgring by the team Frikadelli, with second place in the first round of the NLS. In April, in the same championship, the Racing One team had obtained the first class victory (SP9 Pro Am), and in the 4-hour qualifying race Frikadelli had scored the first absolute success. THE podiums recorded so far by the 296 GT3 include a third place in the first act of the Michelin Le Mans Cup, in Barcelona, ​​with AF Corse; and a second step in the GT3 Pro class in the first round of the GT World Challenge America in New Orleans with Conquest Racing.

The words of Antonello Coletta

“The one obtained by the 296 GT3 today, at the 24 Hours of the Nürburgring, is a historic victory, which we have pursued for a long time and which makes us extremely happy and proud. Being able to interrupt the hegemony of the German manufacturers that had lasted for many years in this race, in what is a top-level competitive scenario, is a truly incredible feat. Imposing on this which is recognized as the most difficult track in the world, certainly among the most complete and demanding, obtaining two victories and bringing all three cars to the finish line demonstrates how solid the 296 GT3 project is and that, with a non-penalizing Balance of Performance, performance lives up to expectations. We have invested ideas, innovations, solutions and an unparalleled engineering effort on this car, also to allow the teams to intervene quickly in extreme situations, as today’s race highlighted when the lead car had a puncture. I would like to congratulate Frikadelli Racing, which has chased this victory for years and which today can celebrate a historic success with merit, as well as Rinaldi Racing, a team with a long history with Ferrari, for having won the Pro Am class by giving us a very memorable weekend”.