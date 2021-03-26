Survival games are games that have a large following, and while many of these users are waiting for Rust, another such game has been confirmed today. Its about Creepy Jar survival game, Green Hell. During the Future Games Show event that was held yesterday, we came across a lot of games and trailers, but this time, Green Hell confirms its arrival on consoles, both Xbox, like Playstation.

And it will do so next June, if there is no delay or problem in the remainder of development. The truth is Green hell It is one of those games that is available on Steam since 2019, although its arrival was gradual, associated with a period of early access. It is not the first time that it is invited to survive in a natural environment, but although Rust was betting on something post-apocalyptic, this time the objective is to survive in the Amazon rainforest.

You end up deep in the impenetrable green Amazon jungle. The green hell. Your goal is to survive in the depths of a terrifying environment using only your intuition to escape. You will only have one radio at your disposal, you will follow the familiar voice of a loved one in this infinite and inhospitable jungle, discovering little by little how you got there. Your finds will be worse than the dangers you will face in order to survive.

From the study they tried to innovate around this concept of survival. The first of the steps was to introduce a setting that intimidates, such as the Amazon rainforest. It is committed to a realistic survival concept, where real survival techniques will be used, a provisioning and creation of objects will be required in order to survive and treat wounds, diseases and other injuries. But this is nothing more than ways with which Green Hell manages to become a psychological survival thriller. Delves into mental aspects that a survivor is exposed to in these circumstances.

And it does so in one of the most extreme and dangerous environments, the Amazon. Flora and fauna are combined with a great variety of options, where we can highlight that Green Hell exposes a dynamic environment, with variable weather conditions and the day-night cycle that will change circumstances. It has been sought that the environment behaves in a realistic way, including animal behavior. It will be necessary to attend to the psychological and physical field in order to survive. A beautiful and ruthless challenge that now, we know it will come to Xbox consoles.

Green Hell confirms its arrival on consoles at the Future Gaming Show, setting its launch for next June. We will have to wait to know new details, hoping that they can solve questions such as whether they have worked on a version optimized for new generation consoles.

