The Greens present their concept of basic security. They want to abolish sanctions and increase the standard rates. Unclear: the counter-financing.

BERLIN taz | In the greenest of all worlds, hardly any people have to apply for basic security. Those who earn too little simply receive a contribution to their salary from the tax office and thus have a state-guaranteed minimum income. The Greens in the Bundestag give this outlook in their Concept to overcome Hartz IVwhich they presented on Friday.

The aim is to comprehensively reform the basic security, to reduce bureaucracy and to free it from the stigma, said the deputy group leader Anja Hajduk at the digital press conference.

On the way to a perfect guarantee, the Greens want to proceed very pragmatically and reform Hartz IV bit by bit. For example, the partner income should initially no longer be taken into account for unmarried couples. The standard rates are to be increased, from 432 euros currently received by single people to 603 euros for adults.

Sanctions should be dropped. The goal is a cultural change, because, “Where there is fear, no trust can develop and placement in the job market is made more difficult,” said Sven Lehmann, spokesman for social policy.

According to the green concept, applicants should no longer be required to prove that they do not have large assets. According to the concept, an asset test should only take place “if there is justified doubt”. The Greens want to expand the opportunities to earn in addition to basic security. Additional employment must also lead to “a noticeably higher income”.

Around 900,000 people currently receive Hartz IV, half of them not as unemployed, but as top-ups: inside in poorly paid jobs. Another 1 to 2 million employees would probably also have a right to basic security, but would not take it, according to Wolfgang Strengmann-Kuhn, spokesman for labor market policy of the Greens.

The aim of the Greens concept is also to reduce hidden poverty with less bureaucracy and to relieve lower incomes. The green basic security concept is therefore linked to other labor market demands, such as raising the minimum wage to 12 euros.

Costs in the double-digit billions

The building blocks of the green basic security concept do not necessarily have to be introduced at the same time, but could also be introduced independently of one another, explained Hajduk. “We have chosen a very realistic approach that can be implemented and financed.”

The Greens leave the financing question open. In the final stage, the green basic security would cost a “low double-digit billion amount” per year, as Hajduk said. If the measures were implemented individually, each would require lower billions. Amounts that could be covered by a normal household. So without tax increases for the rich and heirs.

Which proposals the Greens can actually implement will largely depend on whether and with whom they will govern in the future. The CDU is sticking to Hartz IV in its current form. The FDP only wants improve the opportunities for additional income. The social democrats want to “overcome” Hartz IV and replace it with a citizen’s allowance, the amount and conditions of which, however, they do not specify in their welfare state concept of December 2019.

Left party leader praises – and admonishes

The Green Lehmann criticized the SPD and CDU for having forgotten the poorest and the recipients of Hartz IV in the current pandemic. “The SPD does not even try to enforce freedom from sanctions and an increase in the standard rates,” said Lehmann.

The Greens are most likely in line with the Left Party on the issue of basic security. The Left demands a minimum income of 1,050 euros. Together with the Greens, the left-wing parliamentary group introduced a motion to abolish the sanctions for Hartz IV recipients in the Bundestag at the end of 2019.

The chairman of the Left Party, Katja Kipping, told the taz that on the one hand it was gratifying that the Greens, with their yes to freedom from sanctions and to significantly higher standard rates, were clearly moving towards the leftist idea of ​​a sanction-free minimum income. “That makes you want social majorities on the left of the Union.”

But anyone who is serious about it must also be prepared to tax inheritances, millions in profits and millions in wealth more heavily. The Union is never ready for this. “That means, if the Greens continue to play black and green, they can throw this beautiful concept in the bin,” says Kipping.

Next Thursday, however, the Greens will first submit their application to the Bundestag.