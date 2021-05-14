Solar cell component companies have been accused of exploiting the human labor of the Chinese population in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. A report on the oppression of people and the dangers of climate in the release of “green” goods was published by the English University of Sheffield Hallam, writes CNN.

For the past 20 years, the Xinjiang region in northwest China has been a major manufacturing center for solar panel parts that are supplied all over the world. British researchers believe that the Uyghur population of the region and other ethnic and religious minorities in the PRC are forced to work in factories. In addition, the enterprises use coal that is harmful to the climate. This looks extremely controversial in the framework of the “green” mission of solar cells.

China’s foreign ministry denied comment to CNN. Earlier, the Chinese side denied all allegations of human rights violations at factories in Xinjiang that produce cotton, tomatoes and hair products. However, the United States has blocked the import of these Chinese goods into the country, and the UK and the European Union are planning to do the same.

“The anti-Chinese forces have done everything to publicize the ‘forced labor’ in Xinjiang’s cotton industry. They have now turned to the solar power industry. Such accusations are groundless, and the countries stirring up the scandal have sinister intentions, ”said Hua Chuning, a spokesman for the PRC Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Against the background of the release of the report, a revision of China’s role in the global solar energy industry is expected. Now the country is concentrated from 71 to 97 percent of the world’s production capacity for solar panel components.

At the same time, the demand for solar energy in the world is only growing – countries are abandoning polluting technologies. In 2015, 186 states and the EU signed the Paris Agreement to combat global warming with the goal of shining greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2050, including through the use of solar panels. Renewables will provide 80 percent growth in electricity production over the next decade, according to an October report from the International Energy Agency.