Uruapan, Michoacán.- A excess supply of this fruit has caused a price drop wholesale of avocado, which has also caused prices in stores to drop, when avocados have had peaks of prices above 100 pesos per kilo.

Due to inflation and the increase in food prices there are some who are up to 13% above the price they had in 2021.

This is why the cheapening of avocados arrives in a unbeatable moment for households tired of inflation.

The inflation data shows that US prices were uncomfortably high in September of last year.

During the first half of last year, the wholesale price of avocados fell 35 percent less than three dollars compared to the previous year, 67 percent less than the maximum reached in the last week of June.

And in final points of sale the avocado has decreased by 2.6% compared to the same period last year.

That’s a big drop from a 31% year-on-year increase in July and a 13.9% increase in August, according to the latest figures from market research firm NielsenlQ, which tracks point-of-sale data. from retailers.

How long will it last?

Good news for consumers: the avocado glut should last until at least mid-2023.

Avocados have enjoyed unprecedented popularity lately, appearing unexpectedly on menus and in food items: everything from avocado toast and burgers to grilled avocados and avocado oil for cooking and in snacks. salad dressings.

“The demand for avocados is certainly not going down,” “The Super Bowl is the biggest consumption event for avocados, but we’re certainly seeing a lot more occasions to eat it.”