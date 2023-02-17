Like all social networks, TikTok is full of recipes that promise delicious results with apparently simple preparations. What are findings? What are a trick? Pasta baked with tomato and feta, cereal pancakes or cloud eggs have already passed through the El Comidistest testing laboratory, and today it is the turn of the salads.
We have tried four of the most viral ones: the green goddess salad, the lettuce chips, the Chinese cucumber salad and the vegan pasta salad with herb dressing. Two are good, and the other two… let’s say they haven’t lived up to expectations. If you want to know which ones, watch the video above.
Ingredients
- Romaine lettuce
- White wine vinegar
- Lemon juice
- salt and black pepper
Preparation
- Chop the lettuce into large pieces with your hands.
- Add a generous splash of white wine vinegar, another splash of lemon juice, salt and lots of ground black pepper.
- Mix and eat with your hands like chips.
GREEN GODDESS SALAD by @bakedbymelissa
Ingredients
- ½ white cabbage
- 3 small cucumbers
- The green part of 3-4 spring onions
- 2 garlic cloves
- 1 small shallot
- Chive
- 5 nuts
- 5 cashews
- 1 heaping tablespoon nutritional yeast
- 50g baby spinach
- Olive oil
- The juice of 2 lemons
- Salt
- Corn tortilla chips or similar
Preparation
- Mix in a bowl white cabbage and cucumber cut into small cubes, and the green part of the spring onions cut into julienne strips.
- In a blender, make a creamy dressing by crushing garlic, one small shallot, chives, lemon juice, olive oil, walnuts, cashews, nutritional yeast, baby spinach, and salt.
- Add the dressing to the bowl and mix well. Eat with your hand with tortilla chips or crispy tortillas like guacamole.
VEGAN PASTA SALAD by @healthygirlkitchen
Ingredients
- 450 g of cooked colored fusilli (approx 250 g dry)
- 200 g chopped red pepper
- 100 g chopped celery
- 150 g of cooked chickpeas
- 100 g of chopped cucumber
- 100 g chopped red onion
- 200g cherry tomatoes, halved
- 100 g sliced black olives
- 30 g chopped dill
- 110 g of vegetable yogurt
- 60g olive oil
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon garlic
- 1 teaspoon dried dill
- ¼ teaspoon onion powder
- 1 teaspoon dried parsley
- ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
Preparation
- In a bowl, mix the cooked pasta with the diced red pepper, celery, cucumber and red onion. Also add sliced black olives, cooked chickpeas and chopped fresh dill.
- For the dressing, mix the vegetable yogurt, olive oil, lemon juice, salt, garlic, dried dill, onion powder, dried parsley, ground black pepper and Dijon mustard.
- Combine the dressing with the salad and mix well.
CHINESE CUCUMBER SALAD by @herbifoods
Ingredients
- 4 Dutch type cucumbers
- 1 large garlic clove
- 1 tablespoon chili flakes
- 1 tablespoon of white sesame
- 1 tablespoon soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon rice vinegar
- 1 teaspoon sesame oil
- 1 teaspoon brown sugar
- White rice to serve as base (optional)
Preparation
- Place a chopstick on each side of the cucumber and make cuts at 45º, more or less with a separation of 5 mm (see video).
- Rotate it and make cuts at 90º.
- Put the cut cucumbers in a bowl and add grated garlic, chili flakes, white sesame, soy sauce, rice vinegar, sesame oil and brown sugar.
- Mix and serve on top of white rice.
