Like all social networks, TikTok is full of recipes that promise delicious results with apparently simple preparations. What are findings? What are a trick? Pasta baked with tomato and feta, cereal pancakes or cloud eggs have already passed through the El Comidistest testing laboratory, and today it is the turn of the salads.

We have tried four of the most viral ones: the green goddess salad, the lettuce chips, the Chinese cucumber salad and the vegan pasta salad with herb dressing. Two are good, and the other two… let’s say they haven’t lived up to expectations. If you want to know which ones, watch the video above.

LETTUCE CHIPS BY @amalawadfit

Ingredients

Romaine lettuce

White wine vinegar

Lemon juice

salt and black pepper

Preparation

Chop the lettuce into large pieces with your hands. Add a generous splash of white wine vinegar, another splash of lemon juice, salt and lots of ground black pepper. Mix and eat with your hands like chips.

GREEN GODDESS SALAD by @bakedbymelissa

Ingredients

½ white cabbage

3 small cucumbers

The green part of 3-4 spring onions

2 garlic cloves

1 small shallot

Chive

5 nuts

5 cashews

1 heaping tablespoon nutritional yeast

50g baby spinach

Olive oil

The juice of 2 lemons

Salt

Corn tortilla chips or similar

Preparation

Mix in a bowl white cabbage and cucumber cut into small cubes, and the green part of the spring onions cut into julienne strips. In a blender, make a creamy dressing by crushing garlic, one small shallot, chives, lemon juice, olive oil, walnuts, cashews, nutritional yeast, baby spinach, and salt. Add the dressing to the bowl and mix well. Eat with your hand with tortilla chips or crispy tortillas like guacamole.

VEGAN PASTA SALAD by @healthygirlkitchen

Ingredients

450 g of cooked colored fusilli (approx 250 g dry)

200 g chopped red pepper

100 g chopped celery

150 g of cooked chickpeas

100 g of chopped cucumber

100 g chopped red onion

200g cherry tomatoes, halved

100 g sliced ​​black olives

30 g chopped dill

110 g of vegetable yogurt

60g olive oil

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon garlic

1 teaspoon dried dill

¼ teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon dried parsley

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

Preparation

In a bowl, mix the cooked pasta with the diced red pepper, celery, cucumber and red onion. Also add sliced ​​black olives, cooked chickpeas and chopped fresh dill. For the dressing, mix the vegetable yogurt, olive oil, lemon juice, salt, garlic, dried dill, onion powder, dried parsley, ground black pepper and Dijon mustard. Combine the dressing with the salad and mix well.

CHINESE CUCUMBER SALAD by @herbifoods

Ingredients

4 Dutch type cucumbers

1 large garlic clove

1 tablespoon chili flakes

1 tablespoon of white sesame

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 tablespoon rice vinegar

1 teaspoon sesame oil

1 teaspoon brown sugar

White rice to serve as base (optional)

Preparation