In polls, the Greens depend partly on the Union. Armin Laschet sees the Greens as the main opponent in the federal election. Now the CDU is following up with a decidedly effective election campaign advice.

Berlin – The polls do not bode well for the Union – now the CDU is intensifying its dispute with its big competitor. The Christian Democrats apparently want to jump to the side of their members and politicians with arguments: The party headquarters in Berlin sent a three-page argumentation aid on Tuesday under the title “Brief analysis of the Bündnis 90 / Die Grünen election program” to the party’s members of the Bundestag.

CDU gives “argumentation aid” against the Greens – “That reminds of a fly agaric”

“The Greens talk a lot about the future, but as soon as it becomes concrete in their draft program, they only offer left-wing, cost-intensive recipes,” says the paper from which the dpa quoted on Wednesday. “It is reminiscent of a toadstool: it looks nice, but it is inedible.”

The Greens chairmen Annalena Baerbock and Robert Habeck presented the draft for their election manifesto in mid-March. The final decision is to be taken at a federal party conference in mid-June. Baerbock has since been nominated as a candidate for chancellor. Meanwhile, the Union suffers one polling blow after another after the dramatic chancellor fight between CDU leader Armin Laschet and his CSU counterpart Markus Söder. Most recently the Greens were repeatedly in front of the CDU / CSU.

CDU warns campaigners against “moderate behavior” by Baerbock and the Greens: “Fatal consequences for Germany”

The Adenauerhaus paper states that the “moderate demeanor” of Baerbock and the Greens should not obscure the matter: “Your draft program would be costly, leave important questions unanswered and would have fatal consequences for Germany.” Under the heading “The fly agaric Phenomenon ”eleven points are listed that are worthy of criticism from the CDU’s point of view. So it says under the point “tax increases”, the Greens demanded higher top tax rates, the abolition of the settlement of investment income as well as the introduction of a wealth tax. “In doing so, you are endangering the economic upturn after the crisis.”

In addition, the Greens wanted to drag the debt brake, abolish Hartz 4 sanctions and rent ceilings by federal law, criticizes the CDU. The Greens stand for a “control of motorists” because they reduce parking space and thus play off motorists against other road users. In addition, the Greens are for a general speed of 130 km / h on all motorways. The election manifesto is brimming with laws, regulations and quotas. What the Greens would like to call “strong guard rails” are “in truth often brake blocks and roadblocks for the people and the country”.

Green in the focus of the CDU: Party wants to uncover gaps in the program of the competition

In the second part of the analysis, under the heading “What matters is what is NOT in it”, the Greens “nice words” could “not cover up the ambiguities and gaps”. A lack of stipulations, evasive formulations and deliberate omissions permeate their program. Examples include the counter-financing of the Greens’ redistribution plans being questioned, the planned increase in the minimum wage to twelve euros criticized – and it is criticized that there are no statements about armed drones to protect the Bundeswehr soldiers.

Under point three (“Said, but not done”), the CDU criticizes the fact that the Greens do mention “iron goals” in their program. “They could have tackled the solutions long ago in 11 federal states in which they co-govern.” The expansion of renewable energies is cited as an example – in Baden-Württemberg, where the Greens rule, they are only mediocre and have a share of 31 percent in 2019 behind union-led countries such as Bavaria with 51.2 percent and Hesse with 51 percent. The CDU also mentions the expansion of wind power and the mobility transition. In Bavaria, a climate dispute is raging between the CSU, free voters – but also the opposition Greens. (dpa / fn)